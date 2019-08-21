Family Folklore originates out of the experiences of people sharing or having some of the same or similar experiences. It is a view of a common past. In their creative expressions of the past, family history is given birth in songs, poetry, stories, photographs, pastimes and memorabilia.

Family traditions are passed down from generations and preserved by, at least, a single person who sees that their family history is preserved. Family reunions often ignite an interest to put their family history together before members are unable to participate in renewing their past. When key family members see the importance of bringing their family history to the present and placing it into a reasonable collective story, they will find that it is well worth the work and time that is required.

Southerners have long maintained a strong sense of the importance of family, not only the nuclear group but a broad family network that includes several branches, distant cousins, and persons who may not be blood kin. This is partly because many southern families have lived in the same area for many generations.

The South has often been called a region of storytellers, and quite often stories are a major genre of southern family folklore. Leisure may be the key to family rituals. The more leisure time allowed in a family, the more stories are told.

Southern family stories and expressions also dwell frequently on the idiosyncrasies of relatives, the traits that distinguish them from other members of the family. The eccentric uncle, the flamboyant aunt, or the member known for “being set in their ways.” The folklore surrounding these “characters” is one way in which a family accepts non-conformity.

I retired at the age of fifty, and on the following day I started work on the family history. I took what I already knew and continued my research by going to every courthouse in the areas where family members lived or were still living. I became an annoying pest in these court houses by going back several times until I discovered a wealth of facts that had seldom or never been brought to life. I found every fence post that proved family ownership but had been overlooked in land deeds.

In order to unravel family history and get it right, playing land hop scotch, going back-and-forth from one state to another, is required. Putting the pieces together requires patience and a great deal of love.

I designed a “fact” sheet and mailed them to cousins, aunts, uncles and close neighbors who knew members of the family, seeking information. I stated a deadline, and when I was not given the correct names that only they knew, I informed them that I would make up ugly names and give them to those kinsmen (for example for “Lucy”, I used “Loosely” instead in the blanks. Immediately thereafter, I received the correct names and information. When the family history book was published, everyone who had cooperated received a copy of the book.

It was not an easy task to accomplish, but the end results have been worth the year it took to glue all the stories and facts together for future generations.

Poet Edward Rowland Sills, author of LIVING (“Today, I thought, I will not plan nor strive”) wrote that life is divided into morning and evening, and that it is in the evening of our life when we look back to our past and view where we have been.

THAT TIME OF THE EVENING

That time of the evening when the past

Came floating thru the open doorway

A liquid breeze drifted up from the next life

Breaking the silence at whatever was new

But, then again, sadly, the past took flight

Then, nothing but the hiss of unfolding wings

The sweet bird of youth had flown out of sight.

(By Howard E. Cummins. Note: An example of Family Folklore

Is found in “A View from the Mountains..To the People in the

Valleys,”

,