Exhibits for showing at the Dickenson Co. Fair will be accepted at the Exhibit room, fairgrounds, Haysi on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many things can be exhibited,such as:

• Baked goods (including, cookies, canndies, cakes and breads.

• Assorted canned goods, including jams and jellies.

• Flower arrangements, including specimens.

• All kinds of agriculteral products.

• All kinds of crafts and art work.

• Paintings, sketches, and photos.