The sixth annual Dickenson County Extension Fair will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Coalfield Agricultural Center on Red Onion. The fair is free and open to the public. There will be agricultural exhibits, a farmers market, 4-H pullet show and auction, McDonald’s Farm, an open poultry show, equipment and 4-wheeler displays and more.

The farmers market will be set up at 9 a.m. Concessions will be available and free inflatable obstacle course and basketball goals will be set up for the kids.

Various demonstrations will take place throughout the day.

If you would like to enter exhibits into the Agricultural Show, we will accept exhibits Thursday, Aug. 22 from 2 – 7 p.m. at the Coalfield Agricultural Center. For your convenience, come by or call the Extension Office for a pre-registration form that you can complete and bring with you when you enter your exhibits. Exhibits will be judged Friday, Aug. 23 and on display Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Extension Fair. You may pick up your exhibits after 2 p.m. on August 24.

If you are interested in bringing an animal(s) for the McDonald’s Farm or open poultry show, please stop by or call the Dickenson County Extension Office 926-4605 on Friday, Aug. 23 between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. to pre-register your animal(s). Animals must be delivered no later than 9 a.m. on August 24.

The sixth annual Extension Fair is sponsored by the Wise-Dickenson County Farm Bureau, Dickenson County Behavioral Health, Dickenson County Coalition for Prevention, Lonesome Pine Soil & Water Conservation District, Coalfield Beef Cattle & Land Use Association, and the Coalfield Sheep Association.

Premiums will be awarded to exhibitors who achieve the most points. Each ribbon an exhibitor receives in each class earns points (first place ribbons – 4 points, second place ribbons – 3 points, third place ribbons – 2 points, and fourth place ribbons – 1 point. an Overall Grand Champion Ribbon and premium of $75 will be awarded based on overall points for ribbons earned, and a Reserve Grand Champion Ribbon and premium of $50 will be awarded. A new premium award at the fair this year is for FFA & 4-H Youth categories with a $50 Grand Champion Ribbon and premium, and a $25 Reserve Grand Champion Ribbon and premium.

Exhibit categories are as follows –

DEPARTMENT A

Grains, Hay

1. Six ears of corn – white, yellow, pop, table corn

2. Largest ear of corn – yellow, white

3. Best 6” batt of hay- 1st or 2nd cutting

4. Best exhibit of seeds: pint jar of wheat, rye, oats, barley, sunflower, buckwheat, cane, broom, corn

DEPARTMENT B

VEGETABLES

1. Best plate of beans

2. Best five sweet potatoes – long, round

3. Best five Irish potatoes – Kennebec, cobbler, red

4. Best three cucumbers, rutabagas, summer squash

5. Best three peppers

6. Best three large tomatoes of red or yellow

7. Largest tomato – red, yellow

8. Best display of 6 or more small tomatoes of red, yellow, pear, round

9. Best winter squash, Mexican bean squash

10. Best watermelon- long, round

11. Best head of cabbage, lettuce, cauliflower

12. Best three table beets, carrots, parsnips, garlic

13. Best eggplant

14. Best display in pint jar, dried shuck beans, soup beans

DEPARTMENT C

FRUITS

1. Best plate of five apples – Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Grimes Golden, Virginia Beauty, Lowery

2. Best plate of any other variety of apple

3. Best plate or exhibit of grapes: blue, black, red, white, seedless (covered in plastic wrap)

DEARTMENT D

EGGS, HONEY, NUTS, AND BERRIES

1. Best quart jar of honey – light, amber, dark

2. Best quart jar of molasses – dark, light

3. Best baby food size jar of chinquapins, chestnuts, hickory nuts

4. Best small jar of buck berries, ground cherries

5. Best small jar of beech nuts, hazel nuts

6. Best plate of 3 paw paws (covered in plastic wrap)

7. Best ½ dozen eggs: Hen – brown & white; Pullet – brown & white, Guinea, Quail, Duck, Turkey, Pheasant

8. Largest hen egg

9. Best dozen walnuts – black, white

DEPARTMENT E

CANNED FOODS

Must be sealed and in standard canning jars - quart jars, pint jars, or half-pint jars

1. Fruits, berries, tomatoes, rhubarb

2. Vegetables of any kind

3. Pickles and relishes

4. Jellies, preserves, conserves, butters, jams, marmalades (May be in jelly glasses)

5. Juices – vegetable, fruit

6. Salsa

7. Miscellaneous – catsup, chili sauce, apple vinegar, mincemeat

Soup mixtures

DEPARTMENT F

Embroidery (May be thread or yarn)

1. Centerpiece, vanity set or scarf

2. Pillow Cases

3. Tea towel, apron

4. Specimen of cut work

5. Pillow

6. Wall hangings

DEPARTMENT G

KNITTING

1. Afghan – finished or sample

2. Hats and scarves

DEPARTMENT H

Crocheting (may be thread or yarn)

1. Fashion accessory – hat, scarf, etc.

2. Household accessory – placemats, pillow case edge, etc.

3. Afghan or spread

DEPARTMENT I

QUILTS

1. Quilt top, quilt block, applique block, patchwork

2. Completed quilt or quilting sample

DEPARTMENT J

FLOWERS

Must be displayed in clear throw away bottle

1. Cut flowers (asters, calendulas, roses, chrysanthemums)

2. Marigolds, Zinnias

3. Sunflower

4. Cockscombs

5. Tuberous Begonia

6. Petunias, Snapdragons

7. Nasturtiums, Carnations