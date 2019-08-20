ERIC BURL MOONEY

Eric Burl Mooney, age 46, of Clintwood, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Dickenson Community Hospital.

Mr. Mooney was a 1991 graduate of Clintwood High School and worked as transportation supervisor of Wise County Schools. He loved attending Foxtown Community Church and was a loving son, brother and uncle.

Mr. Mooney was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tolby and Beulah Anderson, James and Flora Mooney; uncles, Carter Anderson and Jim Stanley.

Survivors include his parents, Burl and Rosalee Mooney of Clintwood; sister, Kirsten Mooney of Clintwood; special niece, whom he loved and adored, Kyleigh Mooney; aunts, Gardenia Stanley, Evelyn Sue Johnson (Palmer), Lois Anderson Slemp, Rita Gail Anderson, Gladys Fleming (Joe); uncles, Meril Mooney (Vicki) and James Anderson (Nina); a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22 at 1 p.m. in the Clintwood Funeral Home chapel with Fate Fleming and Randy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Boggs Family Cemetery, Boggs Hollow Road, Pound. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers all contributions be made to Shriners Charities or St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

