EMALINE ‘TOOTSIE’ HACKNEY

CLINTWOOD

Emaline “Tootsie” Mullins Castle Hackney age 85, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Virginia. Mrs. Hackney was the eleventh child born to Bob and Lydia Whitt Mullins. She had been a Christian since February 1950 and was of the Old Regular Baptist faith.

She was first married to C.H. Castle and had 2 sons, Gary Dale and Billy Ray. She then married Rufus Hackney in 2001. Mrs. Hackney had 3 grandchildren, Matthew Castle, Gary Castle, Jr. and Whitney Nicole Castle Smith; 3 great-grandchildren, Jorda, Miranda and Marisol; 1 stepdaughter Cynthia Crum and 4 step grandchildren, Carmen, Melisha, William and Trena.

Mrs. Hackney was the last of Bob and Lydia Mullins children, 7 brothers and 6 sisters, Gilmer, Emory, Rufus, Bill, Holiday, Dempsey, Clarence, Sally, Rose, Beulah, Stella, Marlene and Daisy. A private service and interment was held.

Clintwood Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.