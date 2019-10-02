With what are expected to be the last written arguments now filed, what happens next in the school division's lawsuit against county supervisors and the county industrial development authority over location of a new elementary school now rests with Circuit Court Judge Brian Patton.

Both sides filed memorandums with the court Sept. 25 and Patton, during earlier court proceedings, stressed the importance of case and moving expeditiously.

Dickenson County School Board, in its meeting that same day, recessed rather than adjourned the session in anticipation the judge would rule before its next regular meeting.

"We will receive a ruling fairly soon," Board attorney Scott Mullins said, and advised the continuation "in event we needed to come together quickly."

Mullins briefed the board on two court hearings before Patton in September. The facts of the case are largely uncontroverted, Mullins said in a report to the board, and the real issue "is the application of law to those facts based upon the legal theories presented by both sides."

Dickenson County School Board seeks summary judgment in its favor, in addition to a temporary injunction barring the two defendants from withholding approval for disbursing of funds related to the elementary school. Dickenson County Board of Supervisors and Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority seek dismissal of the suit, filed by the school board in June, arguing that the court cannot force the two to appropriate or borrow funds for that purpose. Their memorandums detail court cases that support their positions.

At the meeting Sept. 25, the board heard a final plea from Clinchco resident Don Hill to locate the new elementary school in Clinchco, if the board does not intend to consolidate all elementary schools.

Hill has appeared numerous times before the board presenting population maps based on census data which he said clearly show the Clinchco site as the closest to the greatest number of students. A site in Clinchco is the safest option for students, he said, and the best option for taxpayers who will pay for operation and maintenance for the life of a new school.

"The most critical component is the safety of the kids," Hill said, who are directly affected by spending longer times on buses or in the vehicles of parents or others. The greater the transportation time, the greater the chances of an accident, he said.

But if the plan is to consolidate all elementary schools, then "Ridgeview is the logical choice, hands down," Hill said.

Saying he believes the decision rests exclusively with the school board, Hill challenged each board member to present a motion that night favoring their individual choices and then put those to a vote that night to see where the full board stands.

Mullins would later intercede, however, advising board members they are required to follow legal protocol both on their agenda procedure and on state laws involving school consolidation. He said he did not intend to censor their comments and opinions, just advise against formal action.

Several board members posed questions and comments relative to the proceedings, the arguments and other information.

Chair Susan Mullins asked how much of the $110 million for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is set aside for the new elementary school.

Exactly the same as was outlined in the 2011 contract, Mullins and Finance Director Larry Barton said.

"We have not robbed at Ridgeview to somehow cause a shortfall for the elementary school," the attorney said.

The only known reduction he is aware of, Mullins said, is the $600,000 in crediting that the county supervisors took.

Barton explained that was from the Ridgeview account (about $400,000) and the elementary school account (about $210,000). Making those deductions is how they reached the final $24.5 million figure, he said.

So, the only thing missing is the $200,000 the supervisors took? Chair Mullins said. Yes, he said.

Said the chair: "To be clear, we didn't squander . . . away the money. We have the original amount from 2011."

Dr. Lurton Lyle of the Clintwood District and Rick Mullins of the Willis District both offered commentary correcting what they termed social media misrepresentations and falsehoods relative to ongoing candidate debates.

Lyle said he wanted to make clear that the salary of the school superintendent is the lowest in Region 7, which covers much of Southwest Virginia, while she is the third most senior in terms of experience with a decade under her belt.

The superintendent has received three contract extensions, he also noted, and never received a raise at any of those junctures. Her only raises have come when part of state-mandated increases that link state funding to employee pay increases, he said.

Regarding school health insurance costs, Lyle said the school system has lower premiums than the county. It would have cost the division about a million dollars more a year to have followed the county program, he said, and there's nothing fiscally sound in that.

Lyle said he thinks social media is trying to control this election perhaps to change the makeup of the school board and the superintendent as well.

Board member Mullins said he agreed with Lyle and then shared other information to counter what he said is being circulated.

He said people are saying the division did not save any money through school consolidations. A look at the last 10 years, he said, reveals the division has gone from 408 full-time employees in the 2008-2009 school year to 312 today.

The total school budget is down by $5 million over the same time frame, he noted. Doing the math, Mullins continued, with 14,482 people in Dickenson County, the per person savings amounts to $346.36.

It's really amazing what the system has been able to do, he said.

Would you like to add, prompted Chair Mullins, how student performance has improved at the same time? The board got glowing reports that night on student performance on Standards of Learning tests as well as where the division and the region stand against the state on a variety of factors.

Sandlick District board member Rocky Barton weighed in. For Region 7 to be the lowest in funding but having some of the highest scores in the state is unbelievable, Barton said.

"What we have done in five short years is amazing," he said.

And if they state would give the same amount of funding to Dickenson County that they give others in the region, imagine how much better it could be, Chair Mullins said, referring to what is called the local composite index. The LCI is the state's computation of a locality's ability to pay for its schools and state funding is based on that. Because of the value of its mineral resources, Dickenson County has a higher composite index than some other coalfield counties, meaning a lower contribution from the state.

Ervinton District Supervisor Shanghai Nickles said there's always the concern of funding and what happens with overall student enrollment.

When they launched consolidated schools, the county had and enrollment of 1,400 students. In four years, that's down to 1,100, he said. "I don't know about the next four," he said.

— Portions of this story reported from meeting audio.