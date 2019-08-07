CLINTWOOD — As the Dickenson Education Association gears up for the new year, among the messages of its president is clarification on how DEA dues money is spent.

Contrary to misinformation on social media, “no money from members’ dues is used as a political contribution,” DEA member April Hay conveyed to Dickenson County School Board on behalf of DEA President Phyllis Mullins. Mullins could not be present at the board’s July 24 meeting for personal reasons.

But it is of the utmost importance to clarify the falsehoods being circulated, Mullins said in her prepared statement. It is being said that DEA dues money is used to support political candidates and their platforms. “This is a total inaccuracy,” Hay related to the board.

While the Virginia Education Association and the National Education Association do support a variety of political candidates, 100 percent of funding for those efforts comes from the voluntary contributions of individual members, Mullins said in her statement. It explained that this money goes to a separate political action committee and fund.

Dues are used to provide member benefits and services, including, among other things, the Uniserv director for the district, Hay related to the board. She said the DEA, collectively with VEA and NEA, also:

• provide assistance in gaining a voice on the job;

• build support for pay and benefits, such as insurance and salary improvements;

• help improve working conditions and student learning; and

• provide security and protection to do their jobs.

She said she hopes current and future DEA members will not take the misinformation on social media seriously and will continue to see the benefits and true purpose of the local, state and national education associations.