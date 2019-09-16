Dickenson County supervisors will hold a special-called meeting at 2 p.m. today (Sept. 16) "to consider a resolution declaring its intent that the approximately $8 million held in a joint account by the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority, and the Dickenson County School Board, received for the construction of the consolidated high school and middle school project, be used to retire the Qualified School Construction Bond debt incurred to pay for the consolidated high school and middle school project."

While the meeting is open to the public, the notice says supervisors will convene a closed session to consult with legal council.

The meeting will be held in the second floor conference room of the Dickenson Center for Education and Research on Happy Valley Drive in Clintwood.

The meeting announcement was issued Sept. 13, two days after attorneys for the school board and for supervisors and the IDA appeared in Dickenson County Circuit Court to make arguments in the school board's suit over who has authority to determine the location of a new elementary school to replace Sandlick Elementary School.

The special meeting comes one day before the parties are headed back to court. That hearing is scheduled to convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Early pay-off of the QSCB loan has not been recommended in the past because doing so comes with significant penalties.

Supervisors and the IDA have tried for more than a year to reach agreement with the county school board on an investment strategy for the money.

They three bodies convened a joint meeting in June 2018 when they heard and endorsed an investment strategy from Davenport and Co. for investing roughly half the money. However, the school board placed conditions on its approval that it first receive clearance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which funded the school projects, and the investments have never been made.

Supervisors and the IDA met jointly in September, without the school board included, and the investments were again part of closed-door discussion.

At that meeting, County Administrator David Moore advised that the school construction funds were for the pay back of the QSCB loan and totally unrelated to interim financing for the elementary project going forward.

Moore said at the time that the county and IDA have said they stand ready with interim financing for the new elementary school, noting the county's ability to do that now is better than it was when building Ridgeview.

Davenport had told the three entities during their June joint session that it was better for the county financially to invest the funds and then secure interim financing separately.