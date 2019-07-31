Citing case law and opinions of the Virginia Attorney General, attorneys for the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors and the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority argue that neither one can be compelled by the Dickenson County School Board to fund a new elementary school if they disagree with the location and the court has no authority to make them do so.

The response to the school board’s suit against the two bodies was filed last week in Dickenson County Circuit Court by the Gentry Locke law firm and asks that the suit be dismissed.

Who has authority to make the decision on the location is not a disputed issue, the demurrer action contends, acknowledging that that power falls to the school board.

“However, this abstract principle is meaningless in this case without considering: (i) the context of the agreement (by which the (school board) contractually limited itself to one of three locations); and (ii) the fact that no school can actually be built anywhere without an appropriation by the (board of supervisors) authorizing the use of funds for such school construction, even if those funds derive from federal grants,” the response argues.

While the school board argues it has the right to locate the new elementary school on the site of its choosing, it already has limited its options to one of three locations, none of which include Ridgeview, the response states, adding before closing, “ Ridgeview is not the same as Clinchco.”

More importantly, the school board effectively asserts that it has the power under the Facilities Development Agreement to compel supervisors to appropriate funds, compel the IDA to borrow interim financing funds; and compel supervisors to authorize, approve and guarantee such interim financing, the response states. As a matter of law, it doesn’t, opposing attorneys argue.

Far more significant than any purported limits on site choice, the school board cannot compel the construction of the proposed new school or obtain a declaration that it has the right to build something for which funds have not been appropriated and/or for which there is no interim financing, according to the response. “These are obvious ‘limitations’ on the power of the (school board) and they are immutable,” it argues.

When the school board argues that the IDA and the Board of Supervisors do not have the right to “withhold disbursements” under the Facilities Development Agreement, what that really means is that they are “refusing to appropriate, borrow, and/or guarantee debt.” The school board “cannot compel such actions under the agreement or applicable Virginia law.

“Rather, until actual appropriations have been made to the (school board), the (board of supervisors) can withhold approval of funding for any reason, including a disagreement over school location or consolidation.”

The school board’s “complaint does not allege that any funds have actually been appropriated by the U.S. Congress, much less that such funds are currently available to anyone in Dickenson County for the construction of a new elementary school,” the response says.

The new elementary school cannot be constructed without an appropriation by the board of supervisors, it says, and without interim financing. Neither is willing to incur such obligations under present circumstances, the response states, and the school board can’t force them to.

The Constitution of Virginia and the Code of Virginia vest discretionary legislative powers in the board of supervisors, including “the power to appropriate funds for local school purposes. A prior board of supervisors cannot bind future boards to take specific legislative actions; or contract away a future board’s legislative discretion,” the response argues. citing various pieces of Virginia case law. Even if the school board’s interpretation of the agreement were correct, the response notes, the board of supervisors that approved it in 2011 cannot obligate current supervisors to appropriate funds in a specific manner in 2019, citing additional case law.

“With or without the agreement, the (school board) simply finds itself in the same situation as any school board in Virginia,” the response say. “No school board can construct a school unless funds for such construction are appropriated by the local governing body.”

The school board may present its choice to supervisors for consideration along with a budget for construction. If supervisors decline to approve funding, the response argues, it will be the responsibility of the school board to choose an alternative location.

Under Virginia’s statutory scheme, the response explains, school boards manage and control “funds made available to the school board.” Virginia’s budget and appropriations statutes require that all school funds must be appropriated by the local governing body. Under applicable law, local school superintendents submit an estimate to the local governing body stating the amount needed by categories and local governing bodies then approve an annual school budget.

“However, such budgeting is not an appropriation,” it notes, further adding that the local governing body must officially appropriate all funds, regardless of source, including state and federal grants.

“In short, the law does not compel (supervisors) to provide lump sum funding to the (school board) for a school at any location of its choosing, regardless of the ultimate source of the funds,” according to the response.

No school board may spend, or contract to spend, more than the “funds available for school purposes” without consent of the appropriating governing body., it also says.

The response reiterates that point several times, citing both state law and case law as reference. One says a local governing body “cannot be forced to appropriate additional funds — a matter that is entirely within the governing body’s discretion.”

A Virginia Attorney’s General opinion in 1960 confirms that a school board “could not draw federal funds allocated for school construction without a local appropriation.” In that opinion, the Attorney General noted “a clear legislative intent to place in the hands of the local governing body the power to control and supervise all expenditures for governmental purposes.”

The response notes that the current code sections retain all the language pertinent to that 1960 opinion, and subsequent AG opinions have been consistent, including one that concludes a “governing body may refuse to appropriate funds for construction of a school if it does not approve of a building site.”

That finding, according to the response, said it is “ the prerogative of the school board to select the site upon which a school facility shall be erected and it is the prerogative of the board of supervisors to determine whether or not they will appropriate the necessary funds.”

If the governing body refuses to approve the site selected by the school board, according to an attorney’s general report, “it is the responsibility of the school board to select an alternative site. The board of supervisors may not intervene to choose a site for the school board, or require the board to utilize a site which it has chosen.”

The response also says the public school funding process has existed in similar form for more than 100 years.

“It has been the policy of the state, under present laws and for many years past, to repose in one board only, the power and authority to raise money by taxation for local purposes, and this board is the board of supervisors.. . . From the beginning the school boards have been made bodies corporate. They have been given the responsibility by law of establishing, maintaining and operating the school system, along with the State Board of Education.

One court case concluded that the state “envisions a symbiotic relationship between the school board and the county, whereby the school board manages and maintains the school system, and the county provides the requisite local funding.”

Further, a “court has no power to order that a legislative body exercise its legislative discretion or power in a particular manner.”

Regarding the IDA, the Facilities Development Agreement “does not bind the IDA to finance any school selected by the (school board,” the response argues.

Further, apart from cooperation and dispute resolution provisions, the agreement “imposes no obligations on the IDA,” it says, but outlines what the IDA may do.

“Rather, the IDA’s Board of Directors retains the discretion to act in furtherance of agreed courses of conduct under the agreement, or to decline to undertake particular actions,” the response argues.

By contrast, the agreement purports to bind the school board to select one of only three areas for the new elementary school — Sandlick, Haysi, or Clinchco — yet the school board has identified Ridgeview as a location that it may want to choose.

If the terms of the agreement are enforced against the school board, the response argues, “it cannot choose the Ridgeview location for the new elementary school under the Agreement nor can it choose any other location outside of the three identified areas without the consent of the other parties to the agreement.

The response concludes the school board “has failed to state claims upon which relief can be granted” and the supervisors and IDA ask the court to dismiss the school board’s complaint.