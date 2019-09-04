CLINTWOOD — With effected coal miners and their families in the room, Dickenson County supervisors voted unanimously to commit $25,000 to help employees hit by the Blackjewel bankruptcy earlier this summer.

One of three miners in the audience at the Aug. 27 meeting told supervisors the company’s actions had cost him alone $6,000.

As she made a pitch for financial help, Laura Gilliam, a volunteer with a local community action agency, told the board miners were in varying levels of financial distress. Gilliam said miners were going into Week 8 since Blackjewel robbed employees of their earnings.

“I’m for the working man and anyone who’s trying to help themselves,” Gilliam said, asking for any kind of assistance and noting what has, and hasn’t, been given in surrounding counties and on a state level. She said it’s a sad process to watch working men lose what they’ve worked hard for.

Supervisors were poised to take action two weeks ago but had been waiting for further information.

The financial assistance from the board is estimated to provide about $1,000 to some 25 miners who’ve been identified as from Dickenson County, County Administrator David Moore said that night.

The board authorized Moore and County Attorney Stephen Mullins to execute a final draft of the county’s contract with People Inc., the Abingdon-based non-profit that will be administering the funds. People is doing the same for Buchanan County.

The board agreed to advertise information about the financial assistance so all qualified miners would be aware of its availability. That public notice appears in today’s edition.

The board also agreed to waive real estate and personal property taxes and any penalties for those Blackjewel miners affected, however, that came under the condition it could legally do so. The same subject has been raised in the past and the county attorney advised he wasn’t sure the board was empowered to do so and would research it.

When supervisors first discussed the prospect of contributing to the miners at its Aug. 12 workshop, they expressed some concern about the process and the precedent they would set. They ultimately concluded the actions by Blackjewel — particularly taking back paychecks and denying access to retirement accounts — made the miners’ situation different from any traditional layoff or shutdown.

In Buchanan County, where greater numbers were hit, supervisors gave a total of $70,000.

The Thompson Foundation, created by the former owners of Jewel Smokeless, also gave $110,000 for distribution in Buchanan County and another $100,000 for Tazewell County. Tazewell supervisors kicked in $25,000 and also made contributions to that county’s food bank.

Russell County supervisors did not give.

Wise County supervisors didn’t given either but the Gilliam Foundation had contributed $250,000 for distribution in Wise and Lee counties.