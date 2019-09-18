Dickenson County School Board is scheduled to square off against county supervisors and the county industrial development authority in circuit court this morning (Sept. 18), just two days after supervisors convened a special-called meeting to take action on $8 million in funds it holds jointly with Dickenson County IDA and school board.

Following a closed meeting to consult with legal counsel and without discussion, supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution declaring its intent to use the $8 million to retire the Qualified School Construction Bond debt incurred to pay for the Ridgeview high school and middle school project. IDA Attorney Freddie Mullins and IDA Executive Director Mitzi Sykes were both invited into the closed session.

Prepayment of the QSCB debt and the penalty for doing so would cost roughly $1 million, County Administrator David Moore confirmed after the meeting. Moore also confirmed that, regardless of Monday's action, neither supervisors nor the IDA can actually spend that money without the school board also signing off on it, noting each check requires signatures from the three.

Then what was the purpose of the special meeting just days before the court hearing? Moore deferred the question to County Attorney Stephen Mullins, who said they could not discuss it because of the pending litigation but that the action was relevant. Both also said it was the intent of the bodies to repay that debt once the county had received its funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in total some $110 million.

Roughly $24.5 million remains for the construction of a new elementary school funded to replace Sandlick Elementary School in Haysi, but the final location is what has brought the three bodies — once partners — to loggerheads and ultimately court. Unable to resolve differences through meetings and eventually formal mediation, the school board took the next step outlined in the trio's 2011 Facilities Development Agreement and sued supervisors and the IDA on June 26. It asks the court to answer one basic question — who has the authority to determine the location of the school.

In its response, supervisors and IDA maintain that who has that authority is not a disputed issue, acknowledging that power falls to the school board. Supervisors and the IDA argue that the school board can not compel them to appropriate nor borrow funds to build the school, which neither is willing to do under the present circumstances. The school board "cannot compel such actions under the agreement or applicable Virginia law," their response states.

The school board claims the two are unconstitutionally blocking access to school construction funds because they don't agree with where the school board wants to build a new elementary school. "The IDA and Board of supervisors do not have the right to do indirectly what they cannot do directly," the suit argues.

The school board has said in its suit that it intends to locate the school at either Clinchco or on the Ridgeview campus, which it maintains is within the language of the development agreement with supervisors and the IDA. The agreement specifies "in an area yet to be determined in the area of Sandlick, Haysi or Clinchco."

While the school board argues it has the right to locate the new elementary school on the site of its choosing, the supervisors and IDA said in their response, it already has limited its options to one of three locations, none of which include Ridgeview, adding before closing, " Ridgeview is not the same as Clinchco."

The two parties appeared in court Sept. 11 on a motion for dismissal and summary judgment. There was no ruling.

The Wednesday hearing is for Judge Brian Patton to consider the school board motion for a temporary injunection.

The court proceedings are open to the public.

THE $8 MILLION

Supervisors and the IDA have tried for more than a year to reach agreement with the county school board on an investment strategy for the $8 million.

They three bodies convened a joint meeting in June 2018 when they heard and endorsed an investment strategy from Davenport and Co. for investing roughly half the money. However, the school board placed conditions on its approval that it first receive clearance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which funded the school projects, and the investments have never been made.

Supervisors and the IDA met jointly in September 2018, without the school board included, and the investments were again part of closed-door discussion.

At that meeting, County Administrator Moore advised that the school construction funds were for the pay back of the QSCB loan and totally unrelated to interim financing for the elementary project going forward.

Moore said at the time that the county and IDA have said they stand ready with interim financing for the new elementary school, noting the county's ability to do that now is better than it was when building Ridgeview.

Davenport had told the three entities during their June joint session that it was better for the county financially to invest the funds and then secure interim financing separately.