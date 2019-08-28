Preparing for court in the lawsuit filed against Dickenson County Board of Supervisors and the county Industrial Development Authority over where to build a new elementary school, attorneys for Dickenson County School Board will present a motion for summary judgment in Dickenson County Circuit Court Sept. 11 and are ready with a motion for a temporary injunction Sept. 18.

Filed Aug. 23, the notices seek hearings and rulings at each proceeding, scheduled at 1 p.m. for the summary judgment and at 9 a.m. for the temporary injunction.

Also filed that day was the board’s response in opposition to a demurrer filed by counsel for supervisors and the IDA asking the court to dismiss the school suit because it contends the school board failed to state claims upon which relief could be granted.

Lawyers for the school board insist the demurrer and motion for summary judgment present legal issues for the court’s decision.

“The school board asks the court to interpret the (facilities development) agreement to fulfill its purpose and to prohibit the board of supervisors and IDA from blocking funds needed to begin and complete work on the new elementary school,” according to the memorandum in opposition to the demurrer.

While supervisors and the IDA claim supervisors must first appropriate any spending by the school board under the Facilities Development Agreement the three parties signed in 2011, the opposition to the demurrer says, “This is simply incorrect.”

While supervisors argue the school board is trying to compel an appropriation of funds, school attorneys argue the money has already been appropriated through the agreements, the school board seeks no additional funding from supervisors and the IDA is not being asked to borrow interim financing.

The school board has $24,561,867 in available funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the new elementary school, the memorandum notes, and has about $8 million available in the account that can be used to finance construction.

All the school board seeks is an order directing defendants to release available funding already available through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracts so the school board can move forward with the project, attorneys contend.

In 2010 and 2011, the school board entered into contracts with the Corps for a total of $110,572,217 for relocation of schools subject to flooding.

“It is no exaggeration to state that the contracts between the School Board and the Corps represent the biggest advancement in public education in the history of Dickenson County,” the memorandum in opposition states. “But that advancement has now come to a halt because the IDA and board of supervisors refuse to allow the school board to proceed with construction of a new elementary school at a site of the school board’s choosing.”

The school board plans to proceed with construction of the new elementary school at either Clinchco or Ridgeview, it says, while the IDA and Board of Supervisors have insisted that the new elementary school be constructed near Haysi, “even though there is no funding for the additional costs of constructing a school there.”

The opposition memorandum also said a logical interpretation of the facilities development agreement does not limit the school board’s option on where to build the new school, although it specifically mentions in the area of Sandlick, Haysi and Clinchco. It says the Ridgeview site is in the area or vicinity of Clinchco although not in the town itself.

The agreement, the memorandum says, states that it is “the goal” of the parties that educational facilities be “reasonably centrally located.”

Courts have ruled time and again and under a variety of circumstances that the decision of where to locate a school belongs exclusively to school boards, it says. “Existing law on that issue is clear.”

The facilities development agreement was intended to provide a method for the school board to finance construction of the new schools, the memorandum notes, and states the parties will implement accounting practices that will provide “adequate internal control and transparency. To this end, the Agreement states ‘all payments shall be approved by the County Administrator, the Division Superintendent of the School Board and the Project Representative designated by the IDA.’ “

This accounting provision is being used by the IDA and supervisors to block disbursement of funds for the new elementary school, it says.

The delay resulting from this impasse is costing the school board and public approximately $85,000 a month in additional construction costs, it says.

Under its agreements with the Corps, the school board is required to construct a new elementary school that has at least 61,279 square feet and meets Virginia Department of Education Standards for 500 students.

Three potential sites for the new elementary school have been evaluated:

• A site at Upper Backbone near Haysi where the projected cost of construction is $27,195,000, which is $2,633,133 more than available funding;

• A site in Clinchco where the projected cost of construction is $23,211,000, which is $1,350,867 less than available funding; and

• A site at Ridgeview where the projected cost of construction is $20,984,000, which is $3,577,867 less than available funding.