Officials and dignitaries are scheduled to gather in Haysi this afternoon to celebrate the award of more than $356,500 in grant funding for the Splashdam water line extension project.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the Thunder River Campground on the banks of the Russell Fork River outside Haysi. Campground owners Dean and Reva Hill are featured guests.

The event is the kickoff of the first of 10 pilot projects under the 2018 Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land Program, which “promises economic development for the entire region,” Tuesday’s announcement stated.

In a March announcement, Gov. Ralph Northam and Ninth District U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith identified the Dickenson County water line project as among the recommendations for funding. It would subsequently gain approval from the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.

Griffith is expected to be on hand today when the ceremonial check will be presented and project details will be revealed on how this grant will be spent and how it will improve the local economy, according to the announcement.

DMME has recommended 10 coalfield-region projects for millions of dollars in federal abandoned mine land reclamation funds. This grant award goes to the Dickenson County Public Service Authority for expansion of public water service in the Splashdam area, including the campground. Executive Director Ron Phillips will be on hand. Also participating will be Butch Lambert, deputy director of DMME.

In a separate award, Dickenson County also will benefit financially from funding through its membership in the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority. RIFA, which also includes Norton and the counties of Wise, Lee and Scott, allows member localities to develop regional projects and share the revenue.

More than $1.78 million is headed to Norton’s Project Intersection, which will develop an industrial site near the convergence of U.S. 23 and U.S. 58A. This is the first initiative of the new RIFA. With more than $4 million in funding, Project Intersection comes in phases. The first phase of the project could develop a site capable of attracting 350 new jobs and $10 million in private capital investment. The property could host three industrial buildings. The specific target is manufacturing.

“This grant program will provide Southwest Virginia with a range of unique and valuable economic development opportunities,” Northam said in the spring announcement. “These projects will support important infrastructure improvements, increased tourism, and manufacturing growth in addition to bringing a first-of-its-kind solar project for the region.”

Funding also went to trails projects in the Dante area and around St. Paul and Coeburn; to development of a solar energy system for the Mineral Gap Data Center in Wise County and to upgrades of Country Cabin II in Norton.

“These federal funds will assist Southwest Virginia in redeveloping and repurposing lands for new uses,” Rep. Griffith said in the original announcement. “The cleanup and new uses of the sites will create jobs, draw visitors, and enhance the quality of life. Reclamation will usher in new opportunities for our citizens and communities. I was pleased to spearhead the inclusion of Virginia in this federal program.”