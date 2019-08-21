The Dickenson County Fair is coming up beginning on Aug. 29, 30 and 31 at the Dickenson County Fairgrounds at Haysi Kiwanis Park.

Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children 12 and under. Front gates open Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. (Back gate opens at 2:30 p.m. for horse riders).

Daniel Amusements will provide Gyro ride, train ride, and prize-winning games. There also will be bouncy houses and inflatables. Food vendors Frostbite, Haysi Kiwanis and Wright Way Barbecue will be there each day. Magician Eugene Mullins will be performing magic acts each evening. Exhibits feature categories for everyone, both adults and children, from baked goods to canned goods, fresh vegetables to flower arrangements, and divisions for arts and crafts and paintings, drawings and photography. Remember that exhibits must arrive the day before the fair opens in order to be judged. Please bring them to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Contact Katy Jo Powers at 865-4677 for more information.

Kid’s day and Senior Citizen Day will be free admission for kids 12 & under and all senior citizens on Thursday, Aug. 29. Music, fun, games and several organizations will be on hand to give out free gifts. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. 4-H Share the Fun to perform beginning at 5 p.m. Bad Ridge Bluegrass Band performs at 8 p.m.

Friday at 6 p.m. come cheer on all of the beautiful contestants in the 2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair Natural Pageant, with categories for all ages. Categories are: Baby, 0-11 months, Toddler, 12-23 months, Mini, 24-35 months, Wee, 3-4 years, Tiny, 5-6 years; Pre-Teen, 10-12 years, Teen, 13-15 years, Miss, 16-22 and Mrs. 23 years and up (Mrs. - married, single, divorced, or mother).

The 44 Magnum band takes the stage at 8 p.m.

The Miss Dickenson County Fair Glitz Pageant is Saturday, Aug. 31, with pageants from noon until 6 p.m. This Miss Dickenson County Fair winner will be walking away with a $1,000 scholarship along with an amazing prize package, and the opportunity to represent Dickenson County at Miss Virginia Association of Fairs.

The Dickenson County Horse Show begins at 7 p.m.

The Victor Lawson & Boogie Chillen Band concert is at 8 p.m.

MISS DICKENSON COUNTY FAIR GLITZ

Contestants in the Miss Dickenson County Fair Glitz pageant will compete in private interview prior to the beginning of the pageant. The interview will be based on questions from the contestant’s application. Judging will be based on personality, poise, speaking ability, presentation, personal achievement in education, and community participation. Contestants are required to dress professionally.

Contestants will participate in a modeling routine for their first onstage appearance. Contestants will wear a red outfit of their choice with shoes/heels of their choice. Opening number outfit may be as simple or extravagant as contestant chooses.

Contestants will then compete in “Personality Wear” and introduce themselves onstage. Personality Wear is any outfit that makes the contestant feel comfortable and reflects their personality. Personality wear is YOUR choice and anything goes, as long as it is tasteful and appropriate. It can be casual wear or semi-casual wear. No formal gowns please.

Contestants will then model “Evening Gown.” The evening gown can be a semi-glitz/glitz pageant or prom dress. An onstage question will be asked following the evening gown competition.

Contact Whitney Davis for more information or follow on Facebook page: Miss Dickenson Fair Pageant.

Visit the Facebook page: Dickenson County Fair Official.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 286-926-6074.