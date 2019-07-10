The highlight of last week was Clintwood’s annual Fourth of July celebration with the largest number of people in attendance in several years. The streets were lined with spectators waiting for the parade to arrive and later in the evening the football field was the place for gathering to hear a great band and wait for the fireworks to begin.

We were excited to be participating in this year’s parade for the first time. The Dickenson County Chamber/Tourism entered a float in tribute to the “50 Years of LOVE’ celebrating Virginia Tourism’s Virginia is for Lovers slogan that was developed in 1969. The winners of the Town of Clintwood’s Float contest were first place, Dickenson County Chamber/Tourism, second place, Clintwood Baptist Church; and third place, The Childress Family. (See photos on In Touch, Page 7.)

Many activities went on during the day at the Dickenson County Historical Society, the Clintwood Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast and at the football field, The Railroad Express Band performed and several vendors were there providing some delicious food. The final event of the night was the fabulous fireworks show, one of the best you will find anywhere in Southwest Virginia! Thanks to Doris Rife for all her work in putting together the events, to the historical society for their wonderful tribute to the veterans and to everyone who participated in this year’s event.

Congratulations to the winner of the photo contest provided by the Breaks Interstate Park in partnership with Dickenson County Tourism. The participants were to take a photo in front of the Breaks Park Loveworks Sign or Dickenson County Visitor Center Loveworks sign and tell what they loved about Dickenson County. The Breaks Park Rangers did a live drawing in front of their LOVE sign and the winners were Dora Wallace, first prize, Coetta Neece, second prize and the Grand Prize went to Peggy Anderson. We received some wonderful comments about the county and some great photos. Thanks to everyone who participated and visited our LOVE signs.

Stay tuned for upcoming events and go out and enjoy things in your own community.

Visit Flannagan Marina & Powersports for a lot of activities including the Aqua Park, peddle boats, fishing and delicious food.

Visit Breaks Interstate Park for hiking, fishing, bicycling, zip lining, elk tours plus much more.

Exciting outdoor adventures await you here in Dickenson County. Visit Haysi’s Ridgeview ATV trail that connects to the Breaks Interstate Park and to Coal Canyon Trail in Buchanan County for over 200 miles of riding trails. Hike on one of our many trails here in the county — The Cranesnest, hiking, biking or horseback riding, Birch Knob Tower, Jenny Falls or float down the river on a tube or kayak.

Visit the Ralph Stanley Museum, get ready for some exciting upcoming shows at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, and learn about the history of the county by visiting The Dickenson County Historical Society in Clintwood.

Visit the Dr. Phipps Family Museum in Clintwood to learn more about the Phipps family and the old Dickenson County Hospital.

If you have an event you want promoted, give us a call at 276-926-6074 or email chambertourism18@gmail.com.