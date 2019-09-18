Submitted by: Edith Faye Redden

Dickenson County Historical Society President

Versie Wells grew up hearing her father and other members of her family tell about Dave Hall, the main character of this series of articles. Versie’s Aunt Clema Deel married Grover Hall, the son of the legendary, Dave Hall.

Dave was not a close relative to our researchers. He was a fourth cousin three times removed (related through the Mullins family) to Versie Wells. Hall was also a second cousin three times removed to my sister, Susan, and me, being related through our relationship to “Holly Creek” John Mullins.

While researching Dave Hall’s story, we have come to understand his life. We feel that we actually know him and we have gotten acquainted with many of his family members and hope that that connection will be the beginning of some wonderful friendships.

Dave Hall was a man who was born with one name but who chose to die with a different one. He was a master at escaping the law. He lived within a community for thirty years even though that community did not know he was a fugitive from the law. He had two families in two different states. During his earlier life he was actually described by his neighbors as bad, evil, and wicked. Many described him as being the meanest man who ever lived. However, later in life he became a respected person within his community.

The story affected the lives of many people in different places. It begins in the Skeggs Branch section of Dickenson County, Virginia, on the border between Virginia and Kentucky in the Cumberland Mountain near the Breaks. What was then referred to as Cumberland Mountain is now called Pine Mountain. However, for clarity it will be referred to as Cumberland Mountain throughout the story. Skeggs Branch was most commonly referred to as Skaggs Branch in this area; so we will use that spelling throughout the story.

The events of the story made their way from Skaggs Branch in the Cumberland Mountain in Dickenson County, Virginia, to Elkhorn, Pikeville, and Cattletsburg in Kentucky, to Staunton, Richmond, Grundy, Big Stone Gap, and Clintwood in Virginia, and to McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming Counties in West Virginia.

As newspapers across the country picked up the story from other newspapers, those newspapers and our researchers were easily confused with the names and relationships of the people involved. To understand the story, we needed to know who “the characters” and family members were. Therefore, we had to do some genealogical research into the Hall family of Dickenson County.

A short synopsis of the genealogy of the Henry Hall family, which was one of the first Hall families to settle in Dickenson County, is presented below. It is by no means complete and there are probably mistakes or updates that need to be corrected or added.

“The Henry Hall family first moved from North Carolina to Shelby Creek, Pike County, Kentucky. Henry Hall and his first wife, Agatha (Branham) Hall, raised a family there. After his second marriage to Melenda Roberts, Henry Hall moved his family to what is now Dickenson County, Virginia, to the mouth of Cranesnest River, where he lived the rest of his life. Henry Hall served in the Civil War in the Confederate Army. He was buried on Cranesnest, but when the Flannagan Dam was built, his body was moved and reinterred in the Phipps Memorial Cemetery in Clintwood. He died about 1898.” {96}

From our research, we believe that Henry Hall’s children were: David, “Sank” Samuel, “Emma” Emariah, William Mitchell, “Hunt” Riley, “Jennie” Virginia, “Darl” Rutha, Eliza, Henry, Andrew J., Daniel, Nancy, Nathan, Alfred, Jim, and Harmon.

Several members of the Henry Hall family were members of the law enforcement profession. However, at least one son of Henry Hall was a moonshiner! That son was Riley Hall. Hunt, as he was better known and his entire family plays prominent roles in this series of articles.

Riley “Hunt” Hall, the son of Henry Hall, married Sarah “Sallie” Mullins, the daughter of Solomon and Elizabeth Hall Mullins. (Solomon Mullins was the son of “Holly Creek” John Mullins, who was the first permanent settler in Clintwood, Virginia.) Hunt and Sarah were the parents of at least nine children: four daughters and five sons: Mary, Solomon, John Henry, Dave/David, Ibby, Melenda, Harlen, Riley, and Ardelia/Cardelia.

Our researchers were told that Hunt and Sally had a daughter named Cynthia. However, we could find no record of a daughter with that name.

Nearly all of Hunt and Sarah’s children (or in-laws) were involved in some way with our story, with the exception of their daughter, Melenda. Our researchers did not find any information connecting her to the story.

Hunt Hall ruled the roost on Skaggs Gap near Old Blue Head. His reputation as a notoriously mean man, a quality that he passed down to his son, Dave, kept people from questioning his authority. On his deathbed, Hunt confessed to killing two men. As next week’s story will relate, ten years after Hunt’s death, one of those two “dead” men “returned to life”!

