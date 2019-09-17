The Crooked Road Quilters Guild annual quilt show opens on Friday, Sept. 20, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Dickenson Center for Education and Research located on Happy Valley Drive in Clintwood.

The guild welcomes you to spend some time among a display of immense talent and creativity by local and area quilters, who keep the quilting tradition alive and take it to new places.

Tickets will be on sale at the show for a fund-raising quilt giveaway to support guild endeavors.

There will also be an exhibit paying "Tribute to Quilters Past and Present," including a booklet about the features quilters.

Friday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 276-835-8522 or email gracieac1@yahoo.com.