Even if you are not a quilter yourself, this year's Crooked Road Quilters Guild show continues a new tradition to salute quilters you may know.

This component of the show began last year and the overwhelming positive response meant this year's return of "A Tribute to Our Quilters — Past and Present," which will include a booklet featuring photographs and information about the featured quilters.

Also returning this year is the "Challenge" category, in which quilters create a smaller quilt using a trio of designated fabrics to a particular theme.

There's still time to engage that challenge as the 13th annual quilt show is scheduled on Sept. 20-22 in Clintwood at the Dickenson Center for Education and Research. The guild notes that entries from the public from Dickenson and surrounding counties are welcome and encouraged. The quilt show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Bring entries to the center on Monday, Sept 16, and Tuesday, Sept.17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. either day. Requests from the public have asked that the show be kept fresh and up to date so only those quilt entries not previously in this show will be accepted.

Special features include 11 quilt categories, cash prizes, door prizes and a quilt raffle.

The quilt categories are: First Ever Quilt; Hand Applique; Machine Applique; Baby or Child Theme; Machine Embroidered; Machine Quilted; Hand Embroidered; Hand Quilted; Wall Hanging/Small Quilt; Quilt Antique; School Block, for grades 2-7; School Block, for grades 8-12, and Other.

Additional judging will be in the category of the Challenge Quilt, in which quilters use specifically designated fabric to create their own design according to theme. The Challenge Quilt theme this year is "A basket of . . ."

For further information call Reva Hill at 276-865-4282, or email at revach@verizon.net.

Category winners will be awarded a prize of $50. Best in show wins $100. Prizes for the Challenge Quilt winners are $75 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.

The School Block Challenge winners, in each of the grade categories, will receive $25 for first and $15 for second. All placements will receive a rosette.

Entries in the tribute to quilters past and present will be accepted during the time that other quilts are being taken in on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 16 and 17. Requirements for the quilts are: up to one-half page describing the quilters and their work, a photo of the quilter/quilt and one of their quilts for display. An entry fee of $25 is required at entry time. Funds will be used to help print the booklet that they will be included in, create the display poster, and help with the expense of the show.

For further information, call Patricia Compton at 278-835-8522, or email at gracieac1@ yahoo.com.

The guild's raffle quilt, "Mystical Prism", will be given away on Sunday, Sept 22, at 5 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale from any guild member or may be purchased at the show. They cost $2 for one, get three for $5 or six for $10.

Door prizes will be given away each hour of the show.