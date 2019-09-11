Submitted by: Edith Faye Redden

Dickenson County Historical Society President

Many people do not realize how much work goes into preparing some of our stories. Therefore, this week we will try to summarize some of the work that went into preparing a story that will be presented over an extended period.

The research began over a year ago. It was to be a simple story about a man who went to prison, escaped, was apprehended 30 years later, and then pardoned by the governor.

Our volunteers searched countless newspaper articles online but also spent hours at the library turning the pages of actual old newspapers. They visited the courthouse and made many phone calls. Our researchers diligently searched for information using Internet sites such as ancestry.com and findagrave.com for birth, death, marriage, and census records. They turned many pages in genealogy books, which are no longer in print, and many of those books had no index. Funeral homes were contacted for directions to cemeteries. Cemeteries were visited. The governor’s office was contacted. Information was obtained from the Library of Virginia.

Historical Society member, Versie Wells, became our “interviewer” for this project. Versie and her husband, Weldon, made a trip to Mingo County, West Virginia, and other places to gather information from grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives of the man who will be the topic of this series of articles! She spent many hours conducting telephone interviews with several family members and visited many of those.

Although she also has a full time job, Historical Society member, Susan Mullins, spent hours searching the Internet and proof reading. I (Edith Faye Redden) helped with many of the aspects of the research and attempted to put everyone’s findings into some sort of coherent story. By working together, Versie, Susan and I hope that the final version of the story will be as close to the truth as is humanly possible.

Proving what actually happened in a case, which took place over 100 years ago, is virtually an impossible task. Therefore, the oral history stories, newspaper articles, court documents, census records and other documentation have been woven together to create a chronological story in such a way that we believe is as close to the truth as possible. Most of our article is quoted directly from the sources.

Oral family history stories played an important role in the research process. Many relatives were contacted. They retold family stories that have been handed down through the years. One must keep in mind that memory fades throughout life. Dates, names, places, and even the sequence of a family story become confused. As with all stories, it depends upon how many times the story has been retold and upon which family member tells the story because not everyone that may have been involved saw or heard the same thing. However, many of the main facts of most of those oral family history stories were proven to be true.

Newspaper reports of that time often got some of the facts wrong. Family names and places were mistakenly reported. We believe that most of the newspaper accounts were basically true; however, we also believe that some of those articles were embellished (much as it is today) to make the story even more sensational. It is up to the reader or future researchers, to decide which facts are true and which were fabricated.

The stories in the older newspapers were written in a style that we couldn’t recreate no matter how hard we try. One must remember that the language of the early 1900s, when the actual story began, was much different than the language of today. Even definitions of some words have changed! Therefore, we have tried to quote the newspapers, court documents, and other sources as closely as possible. On occasion, words had to be added or changed for clarification. By no means is it our intention to discriminate against anyone or to upset or degrade anyone’s family’s reputation.

A number placed in {} following a fact or quote will indicate the source from which the information was taken. Since our space is limited in the newspaper, the story, which will appear in The Dickenson Star, has been condensed; and the list of sources will be available by contacting our office. This list of sources, along with some of the actual documentation and the entire story, will be included in the Historical Society’s Stories of Yesteryear, Volume 13, Special Edition booklet. This booklet will not be available to the public until after the entire story appears in The Dickenson Star. For more information about this publication, contact the Historical Society office.

As we present this story, we urge anyone who has documentation or family information about the story to contact the Historical Society so that we can continue to document this fascinating story as accurately as possible.

Because “every story has two sides” and the truth may lie somewhere in the middle, some aspects of the story will be presented with several different versions - such as court depositions, trial information, newspaper reports and oral history stories. Ultimately, our reader may decide how he/she feels about the facts and even the outcome of the story.

As you read the story, please remember that most of it is quoted directly from our sources. We believe that it has made an interesting story, which will be presented over the next few months. It will be a story involving moonshine and murder, escape and redemption!

The Historical Society would like to thank all those who read our articles and who take the time to contact us about them. For more information about this article, or any of our publications or to make corrections or additions to an article or to purchase a local history book, please contact the Historical Society office at 276/926-6355, P. O. Box 52, Clintwood, Va., 24228 or dchs1880@gmail.com. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or contact Edith Faye Redden at 276/926-4117.