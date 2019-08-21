The Coalfield Water Development Fund Executive Committee met Aug. 8 to screen applications for grant funding for safe drinking water projects and recommended more than $450,000 in awards, including for a project in Dickenson County.

Dickenson County Public Service Authority is being recommended for a $100,000 grant to support its Backbone Ridge/Burrhead Barton waterline replacement project.

The committee will make its recommendations to the CWDF Board at its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Office in Lebanon.

Individuals interested in making comments on these awards may appear at the meeting to speak during the public comment period, or send written comments to the CWDF, P.O. Box 2194, Coeburn, Va. 24230.

Other grant awards to be recommended include:

• Town of Pound, water meter replacement, $31,000;

• Buchanan County PSA, Paw Paw waterline extension, $100,000;

• Russell County PSA, Creek Side water line extension Project, $40,000;

• Town of Big Stone Gap, Route 610 and Shelby Avenue (Phase II) waterline replacement project, $75,000;

• Woodway Water Authority, prison water storage tanks repair project, $12,300; and

• Lee County PSA, Frog Level community water project, Phase II, $94,124.

The recommended awards total $452,424.

For more information, contact Donna Stanley, Administrative Agent of the CWDF, by e-mail at coalfieldwater@outlook.com.