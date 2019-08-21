Submitted by: Edith Faye Redden

Dickenson County Historical Society President

For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950s as advertisements, the articles are now a valuable history of the businesses and of the people who made the businesses successful!

This week’s article is the story of Clintwood Lumber & Builders’ Supply, which appeared in October 3, 1958, issue of The Dickensonian. It has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. Quoting the 1958 article:

“The boom that followed the end of World War II extended even into the hills of Dickenson County. It spawned a great many new businesses, some of which have already faded into the shadows of the past. Some endured, and just about the most enduring of these boom-babies was the Clintwood Lumber and Builders’ Supply Company.

“No one seems to know just exactly why, but following the end of the war there developed, suddenly it seemed, the most acute housing shortage this country has ever known. It hit Dickenson County with hammer-like impact—a county where everyone took it for granted that all the residents had roofs over their heads.

“Building materials were scarce here. Time was when citizens planning to build a house simply went to the neighborhood sawmill, bought some lumber and hired a local carpenter to nail it together. But native lumber was [after the war] as scarce as the proverbial hen’s teeth; and modern building requirements replaced the lone carpenter with a bevy of experts that ran the gamut from architect to sewer specialist.

“That’s when a man named Earl Hilton in Coeburn saw the need for a complete builders’ supply house here, and did something about it. The parent company was Coeburn Lumber and Supply Co., and within a few weeks after a branch was established in Clintwood, business was booming. The association between the local firm and the parent company had been dissolved [by 1958].

“The company opened its doors for business here in March, 1948, and four years later a new manager came from Coeburn to take over. He was Leonard Clay, Jr. After he took over the reins, the annual volume of business more than doubled.

“Clay was a personable young man and a veritable whirlwind of energy. His remarkable talents lifted Clintwood Lumber to a position of leadership in its field, not only in this county, but in this entire section of the state. He knew the business from the ground up; and his tireless work became the lever that placed the firm on top.

“Despite the staggering amount of work he did in connection with his business, Clay also found time to become one of the leaders in county and community civic and church affairs. He was a deacon in the Valley View Baptist Church and served a three year term as Sunday School superintendent there. A director of the Dickenson County Chamber of Commerce, he devoted many hours to planning for the future of the county.

“He was also active in school affairs, and was a member of the local Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star. In fact, if there was anything for the betterment of the community or county going on, you would find Clay there with sleeves rolled up, pitching in with more than his share of the work.

“This sort of community spirit had a large measure to do with the success of his business. But not all. For the most part it was acute business acumen and the quality materials handled by his firm. He determined shortly after taking over that he would handle only nationally advertised materials of the highest quality and to take a firm stand behind everything he sold.

“He attributed the success of his business to three reasons—Honesty, Good Services, and Fair Prices. He set those fundamental rules when he first assumed charge of the company and through the years did not deviate from them one iota. And, according to all evidence, they paid off in a big way.

“He originated an attractive slogan for the business—We Will Not Knowingly Be Undersold —and he stuck to that, too. He did not enter into cut-throat price wars with his competitors; but his decision not to be undersold was just sound business. This fact, too, had a lot to do with bringing a steady stream of customers to his door.

“Another thing that contributed heavily to the success of the business was the fact that Clintwood Lumber was a one-stop shopping center for the builder. The firm had, as Clay said, ‘everything from a splinter to a complete house.’ They would not only furnish the materials—they would build the structure, whether it was a one-room cabin or a sky-scraping business building.”

