For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950’s as advertisements, the articles are now a valuable history of the businesses and of the people who made the businesses successful!

Dickenson County was home to many businesses throughout the county. However, the articles that have been presented and the remainder that will be presented are those businesses that took part in the advertising campaign in 1959. Many of the businesses were located in Clintwood. However, many of the people who owned and worked at the businesses were from many different areas of the county.

This week’s article begins the final category of advertisements, which appeared in the 1959 The Dickensonian advertising campaign. The story of Clintwood Hardware & Furniture Company, which was once known as the Old Hardware, will be the first in the series of hardware stores.

The following article was found in the February 6, 1959, issue of The Dickensonian The story has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. The article stated:

“Just a sketch hitting the high points of the history of Clintwood Hardware & Furniture Co. would take five times the space available here. Referred to all over the county as ‘the Old Hardware,’ it has every right to that title because it is the oldest business in continuous operation in Dickenson.

“It was founded by the late F. C. Hillman when he first came here from Scott County shortly after the turn of the century. In partnership with the late Walter Pressley, the establishment was known as Pressley – Hillman Hardware Co., and was the first business of its kind in the county. When in the early 20’s the business was sold to Wade Kennedy, the new owner changed the name to Clintwood Hardware & Furniture Co.

“The store was bought from Kennedy by Fred and Ed Fraley, and for a number of years was operated by a nephew of the owners, Fred J. Carter. When Carter went into business for himself, Arnold Clay was made manager. That was in 1952 and he was still on the job [in 1959]. Previous to that he had been the first manager of Clintwood Lumber. & Supply Co., and before that he had taught school for 12 years.

“For a store to reach such a respectable age there must have been something behind it to keep it going—and there was. The word was Integrity, and the Old Hardware became synonymous with it. Since its beginning, it had stocked only the highest quality goods—backed to the hilt by the store.

“‘We stand four-square behind everything we sell,’ said Clay, ‘and our concern with customer satisfaction goes far beyond the limits of our contracts, either written or spoken. Honest dealing with the public has been the watchword of this store since its founding, and nothing will ever make us deviate one iota from it.’

“Fitzhugh “Honey” Mullins had been with the store for more than 15 years [by 1959] and he carried around in his head a complete inventory of the store along with a map of the location of each item. “[By 1959] Mrs. Danny Greear, secretary and bookkeeper, had been with the store since 1956 and knew the store like the palm of her hand. She was also in charge of the dry goods and paper departments where she did all the buying and most of the selling. Her taste in the selection of rugs, curtains, draperies, wallpaper, blankets, etc., was exquisite and the business of those departments doubled after she took over. John Lowery, a DO student at the local high school, was the other member of the [1959] staff.

“All staff members are natives of the county. ‘We talk the same language as our customers,’ said Clay, ‘and since we have all come up the hard way, we have a deep understanding of our peoples’ problems, and that governs the conduct of our business.’

“Clay himself was a native of the Caney Ridge section, one of the 12 children of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Clay. The family was educated ‘chain fashion’—that is, one would go to college until he could start earning some money, then he would send the next one to school, and that one would send the next one, and so on until all had good educations.

“[By 1959] goods from the Old Hardware could be found in every state in the Union, and even in the Union of South Africa. It seemed that when someone was leaving the county and wanted to take quality goods to the new home, they went to the Old Hardware. Why? Well, there again was that word—Integrity. That was a quality that money couldn’t buy!

“The stock of this store was enormous, the variety infinite. ‘If you couldn’t find what you wanted at the Old Hardware, then you wouldn’t find it’ became a well-entrenched county saying. Just a simple list of the stock, without elaboration, would fill many pages of this newspaper.

“Highest quality goods, lowest possible prices, and the proud reputation of the oldest business in the county were behind the title ‘The Old Hardware.’ And it was old in everything but ideas and merchandise. [By 1959] they were the newest available, and back of everything was, of course, Integrity.”

