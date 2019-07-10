Submitted by: Edith Faye Redden

Dickenson County Historical Society President

For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950s as advertisements, the articles now give us not only a valuable history of the businesses but also a history of the people who made the businesses successful!

Many of the businesses were located in Clintwood. However, many of the people who owned and worked at the businesses were from many different areas of the county.

This week’s article, found in the March 6, 1959, issue of The Dickensonian has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. It is the story of the Clintwood-Colley Funeral Home or rather about Ferris Colley, the man behind the business. The article stated:

“The oldest new business in Dickenson County [in 1959] was the Clintwood-Colley Funeral Home which went into operation under that name on Feb. 1 [1959]. The word “business” is used advisedly, because no concern that renders such a delicate and intimate service to mankind is generally thought of as a business.

“And that was the way Clintwood-Colley Funeral Home looked at it — as a service lovingly and reverently rendered rather than a commercial transaction. That was the guiding principle of everyone connected with the firm, and never for one moment did they forget it.

“The new concern was the result of a merger of the facilities of two funeral homes — the Clintwood Funeral Home and the Colley Funeral Home, both in Clintwood. The Clintwood Funeral Home was established when Elmer Poore came here from Pennington Gap, in Lee County, in 1936 and opened the business, the first of its kind in the county. He operated it until Feb. 1, [1959], when he sold out to Colley. The Colley Funeral Home had opened here in 1955.

“Head of the merged concern was Ferris Colley, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Colley of Baden, on Georges Fork. His original ancestor was the first settler in Dickenson County, “Fighting Dick” Colley, who built a home at Sand Lick around 1810. His family has been prominent in county affairs since its beginning.

“Ferris was a graduate of Clintwood High School and attended Hiwassee College at Madisonville, Tenn., and Marshall College in Huntington, W. Va. He taught school in Dickenson County for six years, and during the war took a job in the shipyards at Baltimore where he helped turn out the mighty vessels that carried the United States to victory. In 1945, he became interested in funeral directing and went to the Fanning Funeral Home in Iaeger and Welch, W. Va., where he served his apprenticeship.

“When that was finished he entered the Gupton-Jones School of Embalming in Nashville, Tenn., and after his graduation there he went back to the Fanning Funeral Home where he worked until 1951. But like most Dickensonians, he longed to come back home. So in 1951, he bought a half interest in the Clintwood Funeral Home and moved back here.

“He was with the Clintwood Funeral Home for three years, then sold his interest to Mr. Poore and moved to Norton, where he was associated with a funeral establishment for a year. When the Colley Funeral Home was established here, he once again returned to Clintwood.

“After long negotiations, Colley purchased the Clintwood Funeral Home and began to move its equipment Feb. 1, [1959]. The firm purchased all the physical assets of Clintwood Funeral Home, and when the equipment of both establishments was combined, it made the local business one of the best equipped in this section of the state.

“All Clintwood-Colley ambulances were oxygen-equipped for emergency cases, and two of them were stationed in Haysi. Residents of that section could reach them by calling Allen Colley at 2241 during the day and at 3442 at night, or the Rev. Bert Nowlin at 3961. The Clintwood number was the same as the old Clintwood Funeral Home—3791. All ambulances and hearses were on call 24 hours a day.

“Other employees of the firm [in 1959] were Harry Dean Justice, a funeral director in his own right, and Junior Boggs, who had charge of the vehicles. Ferris’ wife, Dollie, was in charge of the book-work.

“Ferris married Dollie Mullins, of Bartlick, in 1936, and [by 1959] they had one daughter, Sandra. They made their home in the apartment above the funeral home.

“Ferris held funeral director’s licenses in three states — Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee — and was rated at the top of his profession. Perhaps it was because he was a native and understood the problems of our people, he always seemed to be able to smooth somewhat the path of grief that we must walk after the death of a loved one. His sympathetic understanding and his willingness to help bear these enormous burdens had endeared him to the people of this county.

“Since he looked upon his profession as a service and not a business, the usual type of story found on [an advertisement] page was inadequate, and somehow not in keeping with his ideals. But the people of this county could be assured of one thing: in those dark hours that must come to all, no man was more sympathetically helpful or more willing to shoulder a large portion of your burden.”

