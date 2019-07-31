For the past few months, the Historical Society has presented a series of articles related to the history of several Dickenson County businesses. Originally published in The Dickensonian newspaper during the late 1950s as advertisements, the articles are now a valuable history of the businesses and of the people who made the businesses successful!

Dickenson County was home to many businesses throughout the county. However, the articles that have been presented and the remainder that will be presented are those businesses that took part in the advertising campaign in 1959. Many of the businesses were located in Clintwood. However, many of the people who owned and worked at the businesses were from many different areas of the county.

This week’s article continues the final category of advertisements, which appeared in the 1959 The Dickensonian advertising campaign. The story of Clinchco Hardware & Furniture Company has been reworded slightly for clarification to indicate that the article was written in the past. The article stated:

“For years after the founding of Clinchco the town was more or less a closed corporation, with the coal company that owned it controlling all the retail outlets. The commissary built by the company was an enormous general store that handled everything from food to furnaces. It was the forerunner of the modern day shopping center.

“It was inevitable, though, that enterprising citizens of the county would figure out some way to get a slice of the paydays that were being drawn by the miners of Clinchco. At that time Clinchco was the biggest industrial operation in the county, and about one-fifth of the income was centered there.

“The answer came with the opening of a strip of land between the highway and McClure River, about half a mile south of the town. True, it was only a narrow strip of land, but sufficient for business houses such as stores and cafes. In a short while, a bustling little community mushroomed on the spot, and they called it Riverside.

“It rapidly became a shopping center for the Clinchco miners, who sought a little more variety than they could find in the company store, and in many instances the prices were more attractive. Grocery stores, restaurants, auto agencies, and a number of other businesses sprang up. A lot of them faded from the scene, but one that not only stayed, but grew during this period was the Clinchco Hardware & Furniture Company.

“The first hardware and furniture store to be established at Riverside was a branch of the Clintwood Hardware & Furniture Co. This building burned on Thanksgiving Day, [1937], and the Clintwood firm made no effort to rebuild it.

“Instead, they sold the land to Tollie E. Mullins and his brother-in-law, Bernard Tiller, and they erected a new store in 1939. At that time Clinchco was booming and Mullins and Tiller built a huge store, designed to care for the needs of the large mining community. In floor space, it was equal to almost any enterprise of its kind in the county.

“Bernard finally sold his interest in the store to Tollie; and Tollie then bought another furniture store in Johnson City, Tenn. He later moved to Johnson City, and opened a grocery store. He was still operating both of those stores [in 1959].

“When he left Riverside in 1943, Tollie picked [John] Blaine Trivett of Clintwood to manage the Clinchco store. And he couldn’t have made a better choice for Blaine kept the business afloat through some of the most heartbreaking economic upheavals in the county’s history. Clinchco mined out and closed down, and the company sold the houses. And after that time, the vagaries of the coal market kept the town on the edge of economic collapse.

“But Blaine, through hard work and expansion of his sales territory, kept Clinchco Hardware & Furniture going, and the quality of its goods and the reputation of the firm for honesty and fair play became known all over the county.

“Blaine was a graduate of Clintwood High School [DHMS] and VPI. He taught school for five years at Fremont and Ervinton, and then spent four years with the Riverside Motor Co. before taking over [the Clinchco Hardware] job. He was married to Mary Pack of Blacksburg, and they had three daughters.

“Vayard Hale of Nealy Ridge joined the store staff in 1947, and was Blaine’s right hand man. He did much of the sales work, and all the delivering and servicing of the store’s products.

“In the large appliance line, Clinchco Hardware & Furniture Co. featured Maytag and Kelvinator, two of the best known names in the business. In both these brands you could find washers, driers, ironers, freezers, refrigerators, ranges, and water heaters. And you could find a complete line of home furnishings at prices so low they would astonish you.

“There were hundreds of Clinchco Hardware & Furniture Co. customers in the area served by the store, and they were satisfied customers [Those customers] were walking advertisements for the store.”

The Historical Society would like to thank all those who read our articles and who take the time to contact us about them. For more information about this article, or any of our publications, or to make corrections or additions to an article, or to purchase a local history book, please contact the Historical Society office at 276/926-6355, P. O. Box 52, Clintwood, Va., 24228, or dchs1880@gmail.com. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or contact Edith Faye Redden at 276/926-4117.