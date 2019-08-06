CLIFTON WAYNE COUNTS

CLINTWOOD

Clifton Wayne Counts age 88, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Holston Manor, Kingsport, Tennessee. Mr. Counts was born in Dickenson County and was a retired truck driver. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea. Mr. Counts was of the Christian faith and loved his family and working on the farm.

Mr. Counts was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Susie Counts; 2 brothers, Lyman Counts and Durwood Counts; 2 sisters, Charlotte Counts and Lorraine Blevins.

Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Inis Fern Counts; 1 son, Dennis Counts and Trysn of Seattle, Wa.; grandchildren, Charlotte Vance and David, Shelly Baker and Pruitt, all of Clintwood and April Ring and Wayne of Coeburn; great-grandchildren, Samantha Hibbitts and Nathaniel of Coeburn, David Vance, II of Clintwood, Andrew Vance of Stuarts Draft, James France and Geni, and Cecil Baker all of Clintwood, Chloe Ring of Coeburn; great-great grandchildren, Ethan Cole Hibbitts and Carter Benjamin Hibbitts of Coeburn; special great niece, Lindsey Altman and Tanner of Kingsport, Tenn.; 2 sisters, Rita Vance of Coeburn and Paula Gregory of Wingate, NC.; several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, August 5 at 11 a.m. at the Valley View Freewill Baptist Church with Lynn Vanover and Darrell Milgrim officiating. Burial followed in the Rugsby Church Cemetery. Military services were conducted by VFW Post 8979 and Army National Guard Honors Team. Pallbearers were James France, Cecil Baker, David Vance, II, Andrew Vance, David Vance, Sr. and Steven Baker. Honorary pallbearers were Nathaniel Hibbitts, Wayne Ring and nephews. Family received friends Sunday, August 4 at the church beginning at 6 p.m. with a song service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.