CHRISTOPHER RANDALL DAVIS

ARAB, AL

Mr. Christopher Randall Davis, age 59, of Arab, Al. passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence.

Mr. Davis was born on July 12, 1960 in Fort Gordon, Ga. to Gordon Neil Davis & Ruby Nell Kay Hay. He worked as a Technical Operations Manager at Fresenius Kidney Center. He married Mrs. Julie Lynn Guthery- Davis in 2011. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed reading, cooking, hunting, fishing and loved watching sports especially Auburn Football & Notre Dame. Mr. Davis loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Davis was survived by his wife, Julie Davis; daughter, Amber Nicole Fleming (William B. Jr.); stepsons, Zachary Hill, Nicholas Hill; grandchildren, William Christopher Fleming, Selene Iris Fleming; brothers, Phillip G. Davis (Nora), David P. Hay (Hope); host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Gordon Neil Davis; mother, Ruby Nell Kay Hay (Clyde J. Hay); brother, Thomas P. Davis; sister, Kay Owens; step brother, Dan Hay.

Funeral services for Christopher Randall Davis will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday October 2, 2019 at the Clintwood United Methodist Church with Joe Fuller and Mark Huffine officiating. Burial will follow at the Phipps Memorial Cemetery, Main St. Clintwood. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Clintwood United Methodist Church 426 Clintwood Main Street. Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.