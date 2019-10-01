BOBBY HAROLD EDWARDS

BIRCHLEAF

Bobby Harold Edwards, age 83, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. He was a son of the late Clarence and Bertha Edwards. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith, joining the Sandlick Primitive Baptist Church in 1968 and was a faithful member until the end. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine June Edwards.

Survivors include his wife of over 59 years, Dixie Edwards; a son, Michael (Gale) Edwards of Birchleaf; two daughters, Brenda Edwards of Birchleaf and Wanda Rose of Clinchco; three brothers, Ray Edwards of Clintwood, Carl (Sue) Edwards and Ralph (Nancy) Edwards both of Birchleaf; three grandsons, Bobby Edwards, Shane Rose and Ethan Edwards and two great-granddaughters, Lynorya and Sadie Edwards.

Funeral services were conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Haysi Funeral Home with Elder Noah Kim Edwards officiating. Graveside services were held 11 a.m., Monday at the Hamilton Edwards Cemetery, Birchleaf. Pallbearers were Bobby Edwards, Ralph Edwards, Jason Rose, Jeremy Rose, Andy Edwards, Jeff Barton, Danny Edwards and Chris Edwards. The family received friends after 6 p.m. on Sunday prior to the funeral service. Online condolences may be sent www.haysifuneral.com.

Haysi Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.