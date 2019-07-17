SHAWNNA STALLARD

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

CLINTWOOD — Discussion continues in regard to the future of the Dickenson County Memorial High School building, including putting a non-binding poll question on election ballots.

It has been heavily debated for literally years whether the Dickenson County Memorial High School building — also known as the annex to the old Clintwood High School — should remain standing or be demolished.

At the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors meeting June 25, Susan Mullins, president of the Dickenson County Historical Society, again addressed the board to further discuss this matter, as there still has not been a definitive decision.

The historical society wants to save the building in order to conserve the rich history it holds for Dickenson County.

During her address, Mullins noted a court ruling made by the Virginia court that war memorials or monuments could not be removed, as they are protected by state law. This ruling is based on Virginia code section 15.2-1812.

DCMHS “is a memorial to the 16 men from our county who died. And I think it should be left standing since it was considered by the General Assembly to be a monument.” Mullins said. “Our mission is to save the history of the county.”

Later in the meeting, Sandlick District board member Ron Peters moved to get the public’s opinion on the matter by putting a question on election ballots. Included on that ballot would be information on cost of restoration and sustaining of the building, as well as its affect on local taxes.

However, the outcome of the votes would not be the final determining factor, he noted, and would act stricly as input on the final decision. The board voted to try to get that poll on the ballot, and they look to try to start the process in the coming weeks.

“I do value history. It’s a legacy for some of you folks, but I just couldn’t justify the cost,” Peters said. “So let’s find out what the public really wants to do.”

The board will be working to get the decision on a ballot, so that the public can voice their opinions on election day.