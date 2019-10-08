Binns Counts Community Center: Clothing sale dates are October 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 276/870-7051.

Haysi Community Library: Little Pine Learners; Little Pine Storytime for ages 3-5 each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Little Pine Toddlertime for 2 year olds and their caregiver Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Little Pines Mothergoose for those under the age of 2 and their caregiver on Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

Jonnie B Deel Library Little Pine Learners: Baby Sprouts; up to age 2, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. Little Pines; ages 2 to 5, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.

Four County Transit Schedule Change: No buses will run on Oct. 14. Normal route service will resume on Oct. 15.

31st Annual Stonewall and Lear Rose Reunion: Oct. 12 at the Yates Chapel Fellowship hall at noon. Please bring a covered dish. Family expected and friends welcome.

Second Printing of Dickenson County Historical Society’s cookbook: “A Taste of the Hills and Hollers of Virginia’s Baby - Dickenson County, Virginia.” has been received and will be available, for a limited time, while supplies last, at a special, discounted, “holiday” price of $55. (which includes sales tax). It would make a great Mother’s Day or great Father’s Day gift! If ordering to have mailed, postage must be added. For more info, please contact the Historical Society at dchs1880@gmail.com or 276-926-6355. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or call Edith Faye Redden at 276-926-4117.

Clintwood United Methodist Church Fall Harvest Sale: Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Homemade bread, cakes, pies, jellies, candies and cookies. $5. hot dog lunch. Proceeds will help with local mission projects of the church.

Country Cabin II in Norton features: Benny Jones & CMT Country on Saturday, Oct.. 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.