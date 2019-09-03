BILLY RAY DAVIS

CLINTWOOD

Billy Ray Davis age 67, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Heritage Hall in Clintwood. Billy Ray was the son of the late Bill Davis and Dollie Fleming Davis. He was a 1972 graduate of Clintwood High School and retired from University of Virginia-Wise maintenance department. He also worked surface and underground mining for many years. Billy Ray was of the Baptist faith and loved his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brother; Donald B. Davis and wife Alliouse of Bristol; his sister, Brenda Fleming of Clintwood; nephews, Shannon Fleming (Melanie) and Chris Fleming; several great-nephews and nieces and host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Saturday August 31, 7 p.m. at Valley View Freewill Baptist Church with Donnie Hamilton and Lester Mullins officiating. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Family and friends were requested to meet at Clintwood Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, to proceed to McFall Cemetery, Osborne Gap Road for graveside services. Family and friends served as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Camp Jacob, 2723 Camp Jacob Road, Clintwood, Virginia 24228. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.