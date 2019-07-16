BETTY B. SAULS

CLINTWOOD

Betty B. Sauls age 84, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Sauls was the daughter of Logan and Oakley Stanley and a lifelong resident of Dickenson County. She was a member of the Cumberland Church of the Brethren. Mrs. Sauls was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved gardening, pets and cooking for her family.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sauls was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Sauls; son, Lester Stanley; 2 brothers, Elster Stanley and Kelsie Stanley.

Survivors include 4 sons, Edgar Stanley of Mooresburg, Tenn., Dale Stanley, Garvis Stanley and Warren Stanley all of Clintwood; 1 daughter, Patricia Layne of Clintwood; special grandson, Brad Stanley and Christy; special granddaughter, Amanda Stanley; twelve grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren; father of her children, Carson E. Stanley of Mooresburg, Tenn.

Family received friends Tuesday, July 16 at Clintwood Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. Frank Hall, Harold Rose and Tarncy Mullins officiated. Funeral services will be at the funeral home Wednesday, July 17 at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Sauls and Stanley Cemetery, Ramey Flatts. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Sauls and family are in the care of Clintwood Funeral Home.