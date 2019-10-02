PART 4

The most prominent character in this series of articles was known as “Bad” Dave Hall, the son of Riley “Hunt” Hall. The following family stories described Dave Hall in his early days.

Most family members described Dave with one word – mean! Dave was always seen heavily armed and his choice of weapons was a .45. Dave had no remorse for anything that he ever did.

“Maggie Hall stated that [Dave] hated one of his daughters so bad that he would take red-hot ashes and coals of fire and rub them on her forehead and face and burned great spots on her face. [Dave’s] brother would catch [Dave] gone from the house and rub salve on the burned places to heal them. Dave’s wife would often have to slip food. . to the children after they went to bed because [Dave] would not let them eat at the table.’” However, our researchers could find no living family members to document this story.

“Uncle” Jesse James Deel related a story to us about how mean Dave Hall was. Deel stated that Leer Baker, one of Dave Hall’s women companions, told him “that she was up there at Grandpa’s one night, setting in front of the fireplace. She broke down and was crying. She said, ‘I’ll tell you something about Dave. Dave Hall was a mean man. I seen him kill a man. He killed a peddler who was on a mule. Dave went down to the peddler. Dave picked up a [club]. It had a big pine knot on it. And when the peddler got off that mule, Dave struck him in the head with it and killed him. Dave robbed him, took his money, and come back [to the house]. Then, Dave left.”

By the time Dave Hall reached the age of about 25, he was definitely in trouble with the law as illustrated by the following newspaper article: “the trial of Dave Hall, charged with participating in the Grassy [Creek] trouble last summer, has just been concluded and the accused given one year in the penitentiary. John Moore was given a year. Mac Osborn was acquitted.”

Exactly what type of incident had occurred could not be ascertained by our researchers. One newspaper reported the incident simply as a fight. {125} Court records were sketchy. The only definite connection to the Grassy Creek area and the Hall family that our researchers could find was that one of Dave’s brothers married a woman from the Grassy Creek area.

A family story states that one of Dave’s brothers was actually the responsible party in the Grassy Creek matter. The story tells that Dave’s mother, Sally, convinced Dave to take the blame for this incident. The family tells that Dave confessed by standing up in court and saying that “he wouldn’t let his brother take [the blame for] something that he [Dave] did.”

“Virginia Penitentiary records revealed that both David Hall and John Moore were indeed prisoners in the state penitentiary in Richmond. Both were incarcerated on February 28, 1901. Dave Hall was described as having fair skin with light brown hair and brown eyes. Dave also had a scar on the left side of his head, a scar near his left elbow, a scar on the left side of his wrist extending up the little finger, and a mole on the right side in the middle of his back. His prisoner number was 3714”

After having served half of his one year term, Dave Hall applied for a pardon. On October 18, 1901, Virginia Governor J. Hoge Tyler signed a conditional pardon that stated in part that “David Hall will conduct himself in the future as a good, law-abiding citizen. If ever again found guilty of a violation of the penal laws of the Commonwealth, this pardon shall be null and void.”

Dave returned to Dickenson County after his release from prison. [Dave’s] “home was within a hundred yards of the Virginia-Kentucky line of Pike County, Kentucky, and Dickenson County, Virginia. The Kentucky revenue officers would often destroy Dave’s stills and equipment. Dave developed a burning hatred of all Kentucky officers.”

No one really knows why Dave Hall hated Kentucky lawmen. However, after talking with several people who remembered the story being told to them, our researchers were given some idea of why. One relative stated that Potter singled out Dave Hall’s stills to destroy but did not bother anyone else’s still but Dave’s. Another family member told us that one of Dave Hall’s brothers “was fooling around with J. Mart Potter’s wife.” J. Mart Potter was a U. S. Deputy Marshall from Kentucky.

And, then, there was the illicit relationship that J. Mart Potter had with Dave Hall’s sister. Some of these stories will be explained later in this series of articles. Perhaps these were just a few of the reasons that Dave Hall despised Kentucky lawmen.

Dave’s hatred for Kentucky lawmen culminated in two deaths of on the morning of May 4, 1913, “during the hours of 7 to 9 o’clock a.m.” in an ambush that has become legendary in Dickenson County.

For more information about this article, or any of our publications, please contact the Historical Society office at 276/926-6355, P. O. Box 52, Clintwood, Va., 24228, or dchs1880@gmail.com. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or contact Edith Faye Redden at 926-4117.