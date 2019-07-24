Binns-Counts Community Center: July 25 and 26, 30-gallon trash bag clothing sale for $5. Bring your own trash bag. For more information call 276/807-7051.

Back to School Bash: July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walking Track beside Food City in Clintwood. There will be free games and activities, bounce houses, water balloon toss, hula hoop contest, corn hole, 3 legged race, face painting and more. Concessions will be available for purchase. Sponsored by Dickenson County Community Partners Coalition.

CES Back to School Open House: Aug. 5 from 4-7:30 p.m. Grade-level orientations in the little Theater at the following times: Pre-K 4-4:20 p.m.; Kindergarten, 4:30-4:50 p.m.; First, 5-5:20 p.m., Second, 5:30-5:50 p.m.; Third/Fourth 6-6:30 p.m. and Fifth, 6:40-7 p.m. Teacher will then take parents/students to visit their classrooms.

EES Back to School Open House: Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. Your child’s school supplies can also be brought so they don’t have to bring it by bus on the first day of school.

SES Back to School Open House: Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m.

RMS Back to School Open House: Aug. 6 for sixth grade from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7 for seventh and eighth grade from 5-7 p.m.

RHS Ninth grade Orientation and Student Schedule Pickup: Ninth grade Orientation Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. Student Schedule Pickup; Tenth grade, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m.; Eleventh grade, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. and Twelfth grade; Aug. 1 at

10 a.m.

Ridgeview Middle and High Schools Substitute Teacher Orientation: July 24 at 1 p.m. in the Middle School library. Anyone wishing to substitute at either school or any school in the county are encouraged to attend.

Second Printing of Dickenson County Historical Society’s cookbook: “A Taste of the Hills and Hollers of Virginia’s Baby - Dickenson County, Virginia.” has been received and will be available, for a limited time, while supplies last, at a special, discounted, “holiday” price of $55.00 (which includes sales tax). It would make a great Mother’s Day or great Father’s Day gift! If ordering to have mailed, postage must be added. For more info, please contact the Historical Society at dchs1880@gmail.com or 276-926-6355. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or call Edith Faye Redden at 276-926-4117.

2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair: Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Natural Pageant. Aug. 31 at noon Glitz Pageant and Teen/Miss at 3 p.m. at the Dickenson County Fairgrounds. $1000 scholarship and amazing prize package for our 2019 Miss Dickenson County Fair! There will now be categories for ALL ages. Follow our Facebook page: Miss Dickenson County Fair Pageant for more updates and contests.

Seeking Donations for the Mowing of Rose Hill Cemetery: Please mail to Raben Fletcher, 133 Old Tower Dr., Clintwood, Va., 24228.

Seeking Donations for the Cleanup of Mitchell-Senter Cemetery at Bartlick: You can send donations to Roger Fields, 662 Bartlick Rd., Haysi, Va., 24256 or Don Belcher, 1568 Bartlick Rd., Haysi, Va., 24256.

Country Cabin II in Norton features: Blue Railroad on Saturday, July 27, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.