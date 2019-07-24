The Dickenson County “Back to School Backpack” Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 4 – 7 p.m. on the Ridgeview Campus.

The Celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with music, games, snacks and multiple bounce houses for children, followed by the distribution of loaded backpacks at approximately 6 p.m.

Students must be enrolled in the Dickenson County Schools Pre-K through 12th grade, must be accompanied by a parent and must be present to receive their backpacks.

The Celebration will be located near the Ridgeview Tennis Courts behind Middle School. You may park in the parking lot in front of the school or in the athletic parking lot in the rear of the building.

This event is sponsored by the Clintwood Baptist Church in association with the Laurens Baptist Association of East Dublin, Georgia.