Autumn Jubilee Singing: at Flemingtown Freewill Baptist Church, Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. Performances by the Hubbard Family, the Dearry’s, the Deel Family and New Harvest Brothers.

Haysi Community Library: Little Pine Learners; Little Pine Storytime for ages 3-5 each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Little Pine Toddlertime for 2 year olds and their caregiver Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Little Pines Mothergoose for those under the age of 2 and their caregiver on Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

Jonnie B Deel Library Little Pine Learners: Baby Sprouts; up to age 2, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. Little Pines; ages 2 to 5, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.

RAM in Grundy: Oct. 5-6 at the Riverview Elementary/Middle School located at 27382 Riverside Dr. No patients allowed at the clinic site before 3 p.m. on Friday. First come, first serve basis. Free dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. There will also be a clothing give-away, flu shots, Narcan training and a teen clinic. For more information about RAMS’s mobile clinics or to volunteer visit www.ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530.

Second Printing of Dickenson County Historical Society’s cookbook: “A Taste of the Hills and Hollers of Virginia’s Baby - Dickenson County, Virginia.” has been received and will be available, for a limited time, while supplies last, at a special, discounted, “holiday” price of $55.00 (which includes sales tax). It would make a great Mother’s Day or great Father’s Day gift! If ordering to have mailed, postage must be added. For more info, please contact the Historical Society at dchs1880@gmail.com or 276-926-6355. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or call Edith Faye Redden at 276-926-4117.

Public Library Outreach: Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Clinchco Senior Citizens Center. If you don’t already have a library card just bring a valid I.D. to get one. For more information call 276/865-4851 or 276/926-6617.

Country Cabin II in Norton features: Sundown Band on Saturday, Sept. 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m. $6 adults age 12 and over, $1 children age two through 11. Call 276/679-3541 for information.