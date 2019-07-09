AUDREY KATHERINE MULLINS

CLINTWOOD

Audrey Katherine Mullins age 72, passed away Friday July 5, 2019 at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tenn. with her loving family by her side. She was born April 28, 1947 the daughter of Wayne and Flossie Kelly. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. She loved working outdoors and lending a helping hand to others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Princess Lee Kelly, Jean Eikler, Mildred Romans and Jodena Fields; brothers, Emzy Kelly, Avery Kelly, Carl Kelly, Charles Kelly and Kyle Kelly.

Survivors include; her husband Harmon Mullins, Jr.; one son, Henry C. Mullins and Kim of Clintwood; her sisters, Scarlett Evans and Virginia Kelly both of Coeburn and Mary Masters, Wise; brothers, C.H. Kelly and wife Peggy of Pound, Larry Kelly and wife Mary Ellen of Wise, Gordon Kelly, Coeburn, Leon Kelly and wife Cathy of Pound, Rick Kelly and wife Threasa of Big Stone Gap, Chalmer Kelly and wife Betty of Wa. and Johnny Kelly and wife Shirley of Or. and several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. Audrey had three special people who were near and dear to her that called her mamaw Andrew Davis, Seth Bailey and Jordyn Bailey.

Funeral services for Audrey K. Mullins were conducted at 7 p.m. Monday July 8, 2019 at the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel with Frank Hall officiating. The family received friends from 5 -7 p.m. Monday evening prior to service. Burial followed Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 12 noon at the Kelly Cemetery Mill Creek community of Pound. Pallbearers were Ronnie Mullins, Andrew Davis, Larry Kelly, Leon Kelly, Ricky Kelly and Don Mullins. Procession to cemetery left at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Online condolences may be sent to clintwoodfuneralhome.com

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.