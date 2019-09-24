ARTHUR GILMORE ‘ART’ BECRAFT

Arthur Gilmore “Art” Becraft, age 76, of Abingdon, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at English Meadows Senior Living. He was born February 23, 1943 in Mount Airy, Md. Art retired from the former RF & P Railroad after serving more than 25 years. He was a member of the Old Regular Baptist of Jesus Christ Tivis Chapel.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rita Becraft; sister, Mary Ligtner of Md.; three step-sons, Don Fleming and wife, Barbara, of Fredericksburg, Rick Fleming and wife, Tina, of Eclectic, Ala. and Tim Fleming and wife, Loretta, of Fredericksburg; step-grandchildren, Curtis Ferlin, Katie Fleming, Richard Fleming, Joshua Fleming, Candice Rueda, Jonnie Fleming, and Matt Fleming and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral ceremony was held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Elders Rick Mullins and Mark Justice officiating. Interment followed at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook.

The family of Arthur Gilmore “Art” Becraft is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).