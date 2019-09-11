Haysi Community Library: Little Pine Learners; Little Pine Storytime for ages 3-5 each Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Little Pine Toddlertime for 2 year olds and their caregiver Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Little Pines Mothergoose for those under the age of 2 and their caregiver on Fridays at 11:30 a.m.

Jonnie B. Deel Library Little Pine Learners: Baby Sprouts; up to age 2, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. Little Pines; ages 2 to 5, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.

Second Printing of Dickenson County Historical Society’s cookbook: “A Taste of the Hills and Hollers of Virginia’s Baby - Dickenson County, Virginia.” has been received and will be available, for a limited time, while supplies last, at a special, discounted, “holiday” price of $55.00 (which includes sales tax). It would make a great Mother’s Day or great Father’s Day gift! If ordering to have mailed, postage must be added. For more info, please contact the Historical Society at dchs1880@gmail.com or 276-926-6355. If no answer, please leave a message and one of our volunteers will return your call. Or call Edith Faye Redden at 276-926-4117.

Country Cabin II in Norton features: 50th Anniversary Dock Boggs & Kate Peters Sturgill Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, Gates open at 10:30 a.m, music starts at 1 pm. Entertainment is The Crooked Road Ramblers, Sunrise Ridge, Bluegrass Circle, Miss Ellie String Band, Empty Bottle String Band, Appalachian Strings, Country Cabin Line Dancers, Matt Heckler. Admission $10 adults, children 12 & under $2, college students free with ID. Call 276/679-3541 for information.

September

Annual Harrison (Fishhook) Mullins Reunion: Sept. 15 at the big shed at Bear Pen at 11 a.m. For more information 276/796-4202 or 276/395-4457.

October

41 Year Celebration of the Clinchco Homecoming: Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Clinchco Senior Citizens Center located on Main Street. If you ever worked, lived or attended school in Clinchco please bring a covered dish and plan to spend the day. For more information call 276/835-8545.