ALMA AUSTIN PUCKETT

CLINCHCO

Alma Austin Puckett age 88, of 3502 Dog Branch Gap Road, Clinchco, VA passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at her home. Alma was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Dickenson County, having made her home in the Dog Branch Gap area for the past sixty-eight years. She was a faithful member of Peuther Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for twenty-seven years.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband Estell Jearl Puckett; a granddaughter, Ashley Elizabeth Puckett; her parents, Frank and Dorothy Silcox Austin and a brother Thomas Austin.

Surviving are 1 son, Warren (Debbie) Puckett of Clinchco; 2 daughters, Wanda (Bill) Nichols of Abingdon and Sandra (Dennis) Harrison of Bristol, Va.; 1 brother, Noel (Joan) Austin of Goode: 2 sisters, Catherine Calo of Dante and Lucille (Richard) Greene of Clinchco; 6 grandchildren, Mardy Clawson, Jeremy O’Quinn, Johnathan O’Quinn, Jason O’Quinn, Matthew Puckett and Timothy Puckett; eleven great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Visitation was held at Peuther Chapel Church, 842 DC Caney Ridge Road, Clintwood, on Sunday, September 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with Joe Glenn Sluss officiating. Burial was on Monday at 11 a.m. at Presley Place Cemetery, Sutherland Ridge, Clinchco. Family and friends that wished to go in procession to the cemetery were asked to meet at Clintwood Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Grandsons served as pallbearers. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com.

Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.