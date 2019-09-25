Mountains, rivers, hills and valleys have had their share of books and research, but there is one important little creek that now has taken the limelight. Most of us have lived in an area where little creeks flow daily without much notice. When the creek overflows, we have witnessed some of the waterways they helped develop, both good and bad.

There is an old mountain saying that defines the erratic personality of some creeks, such as “when the creek runs dry,” which has the connation that such an event means, for example, a human situation will continue until the creek no longer flows. Creek is substituted for money, patience, and an ending.

In 1988, a brilliant Hollins College student wrote a fascinating nature book on a creek that has gained international notice because of its simple insight into the life of a creek. I first heard of Annie Dillard when her book Pilgrim at Tinker Creek made rave reviews practically overnight. The selection I liked was about “the death of a moth,” a segment detailing how a moth fell into the wick of her lit candle one night. She wrote about how the moth had given her light as it died in the wick.

Beneath the busy Interstate 81 north of Roanoke and unnoticed by travelers driving down the Great Valley of Virginia runs a little stream made famous by this young writer. The creek that drains the abrupt northeast-facing wall of Tinker Mountain flows south past Hollins College and Roanoke to join the Roanoke River on the south side of Vinton. South of the college is Tinker Creek, a trout-stocked stream that Dillard wrote about in her personal narrative that was full of fresh insights into her exploration of the natural world of this stream which flowed through her backyard.

Annie Dillard won the coveted Pulitzer Prize for the short book and presently continues her writings about nature.

Lee Smith, who also attended Hollins during the same years as Dillard, wrote her book The Last Days The Dogbushes Bloomed during this same time. Lee Smith, who grew up in Grundy, Va, has become one of America’s finest female writers, featuring stories about mountain people and their history, unique dialect and culture.

Jeanne Shannon, from Dickenson County, is also a well-regarded writer in her own right, and a dear friend of Lee Smith. Her novels and poetry feature themes from our beautiful region of Virginia. Jeanne has donated books almost monthly to the Heritage Hall Chocolate Fudge Book and Reading Club named in her honor, with a title taken from one of her books.

I am a great fan of all three writers, having all of their works in my own personal library or collected from the volumes given to the book club by Jeanne. How wonderful it is that we have such talented authors who in their writings have featured the natural history and culture of the Appalachian Mountain Region.