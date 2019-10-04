Woodbooger Fest

The annual Woodbooger Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Norton’s Flag Rock recreation area. The event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a couple of cans of food for the local food bank.

A guided night walk and search for the Woodbooger will begin around 7 p.m.

Food vendors will include Smoke Shack BBQ; Doughmakers Pizza; Mooney Fudge and Brain Freeze.

Festival t-shirts are $10. Also on hand will be crafts by Steven Paul Watson, LED bracelets and free glow bracelets and necklaces.

Parking will be available at the city’s upper reservoir, with overflow parking at Burton High School. Shuttle service will be provided from both sites to the park.

Contact: www.woodboogerfest.com