The annual Woodbooger Fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at Norton’s Flag Rock recreation area.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a couple of cans of food for the local food bank.

A guided night walk and search for the Woodbooger will begin around 7 p.m.

Norton is celebrating its 125-year anniversary, so the event will include trail encounters with figures from Norton’s past, including Christopher Gist, the first explorer to visit the area in the 1750s; William Prince, who built the first home in the area and named the area Prince’s Flats around 1785; Eckstein Norton, the L&N Railroad president for whom the city was named, 1894; Karl Matuszczyk, the German immigrant who first planted a flag on Flag Rock in the 1920s.

Other activities will include marshmallow roasting; Boy Scout demonstrations; magician Eugene Mullins; DJ music by JGreat Entertainment and a Woodbooger Boogie contest; face painting; balloon animals; cornhole games; and a Woodbooger search at 10 p.m., led by Sam DeLoach (signup is required; participants limited to 15).

Food vendors will include Smoke Shack BBQ; Doughmakers Pizza; Mooney Fudge and Brain Freeze.

Festival t-shirts are $10. Also on hand will be crafts by Steven Paul Watson, LED bracelets and free glow bracelets and necklaces.

Parking will be available at the city’s upper reservoir, with overflow parking at Burton High School. Shuttle service will be provided from both sites to the park.

Event sponsors include Wolfe, Williams and Reynolds; First Bank & Trust; Woodbooger Grill, Mi Finca and Eldorado Grill; Rodefer Moss & Co. PLLC; Old Dominion Power; HCE Systems; Huddle House; Norton Kiwanis; Norton Lions; G2K Games; Miners Exchange Bank; Hickman Accounting; and Wildcat Pharmacy.