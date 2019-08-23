The after-school music education program WiseJAMS is in need of instruments for the upcoming semester beginning Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Southwest Virginia Museum, and Wednesday, Sept. 18 at L.F. Addington Middle School. Instruments needed include fiddles, banjos, and guitars in playable condition. All donations are tax deductible.

Donated instruments can be dropped off at the Southwest Virginia Museum in Big Stone Gap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday; or the Pro-Art office located in the resource building on the UVa-Wise campus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You may also call 276/376-4520 to arrange for instrument pickup.

WiseJAMS offers small-group traditional mountain music instruction to 3rd through 8th grade students in Wise, Pound, Big Stone Gap, and Appalachia in an after-school setting. The program takes place at two locations in Wise County. WiseJAMS at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap serves students from Union Primary and Union Middle Schools. WiseJAMS at LF Addington Middle School in Wise serves students from LF Addington, Wise Primary School, and JW Adams Combined School in Pound. WiseJAMS is also open to homeschooled students throughout the region, and all 3rd—8th grade students across Wise, Lee, and Dickenson Counties with parent/guardian provided transportation. WiseJAMS currently serves approximately 150 students per year throughout the region.

For more information, and to register your child for the Fall 2019 semester please visit: https://www.proartva.org/wisejams.