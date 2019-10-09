Wise resident William McKinley Lester II is one of 59 newly graduated Virginia state troopers.

Lester’s first duty assignment will be in Scott County.

Virginia State Police’s 130th generation of troopers graduated Friday, according to a press release. Commencement exercises took place at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County.

The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management.

The members of the 130th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the academy March 20.