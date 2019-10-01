Wise Town Council has taken another step in the long process to remove several flood-threatened residential properties.

Meeting Sept. 24, council approved a $15,000 contract with Engineering Services, of Wise, to survey the homes and property of 15 participating property owners. The project, now several years in the planning, will involve demolishing homes prone to flooding along Glade Creek and Yellow Creek.

This will involve two locations between downtown and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. Affected will be two homes on Spring Avenue NE, five homes on Hurricane Road, four homes on Railroad Avenue NE, three properties on Vanover Avenue and one on Steffey Lane.

In late 2018, the town approved a project funding agreement with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is involved as well.

At that time, the plan was to acquire and demolish 23 properties. Approved funds included about $1.54 million from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and $411,800 from VDEM. The town was to provide nearly $103,000. Council previously agreed to pass that cost along to participating property owners.

The agreement requires the town to complete the work by the end of September 2021, unless the deadline is extended by agreement with VDEM.

VDEM said last October that removing these structures was projected to avoid nearly $6.35 million worth of potential future damage costs if nothing is done.

Eight of the 23 property owners have withdrawn from the project for various reasons, town Planner Laura Mullins explained in a Sept. 28 email.