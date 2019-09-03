The Wise architectural and engineering firm Thompson & Litton has announced that Rusty Anderson, Steve Farris, Chuck Forbes, Andrew Monk, Eric Price and Jeremiah Tuggle have been named associates of the firm.

“These six individuals have consistently revealed outstanding character and abilities and deserve to be set aside and recognized,” company President Greg Hurst said in a press release. “Their skills and dedication have been vital to the growth and success of our firm.”

Anderson, the firm’s lead electrical engineer, joined T&L in 2011 and has more than 17 years of experience.

Farris, the director of building services, was the president and lead engineer of SEDA Inc. before it merged with T&L in 2013. He has more than 25 years of experience.

Forbes, the firm’s director of surveying, joined T&L in 2005 and has extensive experience in the field of surveying.

Monk, the firm’s lead civil engineer in its Radford office, joined T&L in 2008. He is a 2007 graduate of Virginia Tech.

Price, the firm’s senior project manager, joined T&L in 2005 and has more than 23 years of experience in the survey, design and drafting of engineering projects in Southwest Virginia.

Tuggle, the firm’s director of civil/site engineering, joined T&L in 2009 and has more than 10 years of experience.

For more information, visit www.T-L.com.