Nestled in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, and along the Crooked Road, Wise is “the place to be” during the second weekend each October. Held downtown in Wise and on the lawn of the historic courthouse while fall colors are at their peak, the event features over 125 vendors selling crafts, food, jewelry, and more. Live traditional music ranging from banjos to bagpipes is played continuously from two stages on Main Street.

The annual Wise Fall Fling not only showcases our local and regional craftsmen and musicians, but also brings together the business community, schools, clubs, civic organizations, and churches of Wise County and the surrounding region. The Fall Fling creates a sense of community and pride that is invaluable to our region.

The theme for this—our 41st year— is “Welcome Home”, as we call home anyone and everyone who has ever found a home here in beautiful, historic, Wise, Virginia. We’re bringing back all your favorite events including the 5K Race, senior citizen lunch, community yard sale, and the wonderful newer event, Anything Apples, a contest (with prizes) to determine the best apple pie, butter, or dish near and far. In an effort to showcase and celebrate local talent we will also hold a number of contests including an art and youth art contest, a digital photo contest, and an essay contest.

The Kevin Prater Band will headline the Saturday afternoon concert on the main stage at Big Glades Amphitheatre. Kevin Prater himself has been a fixture in Bluegrass for many years, and he has surrounded himself with the finest musicians from Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina, all having immersed themselves in traditional bluegrass, ensuring that The Kevin Prater Band package brings to the stage energy, entertainment, and the utmost best in Bluegrass. White Top Mountain Band will also be performing on Saturday, hailing from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop, Virginia is an area rich in the old time music tradition; this band has deep roots in mountain music. The members have done much to preserve the Whitetop region’s style of old time fiddling and banjo picking and are legendary musicians and teachers of the style.

The Wise Fall Fling is proudly sponsored by the Wise Business Association, a team of people believing in the mission of the Fall Fling to connect our community while celebrating our mountain life with music, arts, and crafts, both traditional and contemporary, and to attract visitors and create interest in our unique marketplace.

The 41st Annual Wise County Famous Fall Fling kicks off in downtown Wise on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Sunday Oct. 13, we’ll come together from 12 to 5 p.m.

For more information, and to see a full list of our contests, events, and pre-fling happenings, please visit wisefallfling.com.

We’ll see you at the Fling!

Wise Business Association, Wise.