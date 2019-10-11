Region 7 accreditation rates top state

WISE — As he reported the recent accreditation of all schools in the county, Superintendent Greg Mullins also told Wise County School Board that, for the first time, as far as they know, Region 7 has topped the list statewide for the most schools accredited. Of 156 schools, 154 earned full accreditation. Region 7 stretches from Lee County east, past Wytheville to Giles, Pulaski and Carroll counties.

"I think that speaks volumes for the value we put on a good education," Mullins said. While county schools have been accredited for quite some time and expected it again this year, "it's something we never want to take for granted," he said, and "something we need to celebrate."

Coach salary scales under review

WISE — The school division is undertaking an assessment of coaching salaries and expects to ask Wise County School Board to appoint an official committee following a preliminary assessment. Superintendent Greg Mullins told the board at its Oct. 7 meeting that they have met with principals to start gathering information about what is the greatest need for coaching staffs and compensation. At the building level, he said, "they live it everyday . . . and they know what their needs are."

Handle with Care program introduced

WISE — A new program created in conjunction with the Wise County Sheriff's Office has school resource officers alerted and on the scene after school hours if a student encounters a crisis event, such as a house fire or vehicle accident. Called the Handle with Care program, it allows SROs to be informed of situations that negatively impact students and be prepared the next day once they arrive at school. While most administrators are aware of what is happening in their communities, "this gives us another layer of protection," Superintendent Greg Mullins told the board at its Oct. 7 meeting. The program has been in play for the last couple of weeks, he said, adding "it's a very positive thing for our schools."

What's on Your Plate List? is theme

WISE — National School Lunch Week is Oct. 14-18 and this year's theme is "What's on Your Plate List?" In Wise County, Food Services Director Brandi Bates and staff do a great job of providing food that students actually want to eat, Superintendent Greg Mullins told the school board at its Oct. 7 meeting. Students have more choices, including salad bars at two high schools and planned for the third. The school lunch program allows access to healthy school meals, Mullins reminded the board, and "is the only hot meal of the day for some students."

Schools mark Bullying Prevention Month

WISE — County schools staff is vigilant everyday to combat bullying but will mark Bullying Prevention Month in October with various awareness events and activities. Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins told the school board at its Oct. 7 meeting that bullying " has no place in our schools." Online bullying has added another layer of complexity to the problem, he noted.