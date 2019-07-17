MountainRose Vineyard recently won two awards in the 26th State Fair of Virginia Commercial Wine Competition.
Receiving a gold medal was the Wise vineyard’s Riesling 2016. Receiving a silver medal was its Splashdam 2016, according to a press release.
A total of 22 Virginia wines representing 14 wineries garnered gold medals, and 21 wines representing 13 wineries won silver medals during the June event.
The competition drew 129 entries from 26 Virginia wineries and meaderies statewide.
Wines were judged per national industry standards. Judges awarded gold and silver medals and label awards.
The Best in Show wines will be announced Sept. 26.
Proceeds from the wine competition benefit the State Fair of Virginia scholarship program.
For more information about MountainRose, visit www.mountainrosevineyard.com.