WILLIAM HENNING WREN III

William Henning Wren III passed away November 24, 2018, in Roanoke, VA.

He was born in Norton, VA November 25, 1937, and was the son of W. H. Wren Jr. and Jean Bolling Wren Showalter. He was known and loved as “Billy” to many other relatives and a host of friends.

As a young boy, he served as a page to the Virginia State Senate. He resided in Big Stone Gap and was a graduate of Emory and Henry College in Emory, VA in 1962. He served in the U. S. Army for five years and was stationed in Germany. He was a teacher in Roanoke County Schools and enjoyed being a high school champion chess coach. His most recent employment was Enterprise in Roanoke. He enjoyed many hobbies, such as chess, hunting, painting, photography, and stained glass and jewelry making.

Mr. Wren is survived by two sisters, Mary-Gwyn Wren Allard of Falls Church and Martha Wren Ford of Richmond.

A memorial service is planned for early September 2019 near Roanoke.